TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Voting Results from the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

KING CITY, Ontario, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWC Enterprises Limited (TSX:TWC) (“TWC”) announced the results of matters voted on at its Annual Shareholders Meeting held on May 7, 2025 (the “Meeting”), which included the election of Directors of the Corporation, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 20, 2025. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.

There were 37 Shareholders holding 21,047,881 Common Shares represented in person or by proxy at this meeting. This represents 86.36% of the 24,371,549 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

1. Election of Directors

The eight (8) nominees proposed by management were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office until the termination of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Corporation. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Against % Fraser R. Berrill 21,043,303 100.00 0 0.00 Patrick S. Brigham 21,043,093 100.00 210 0.00 Paul D. Campbell 21,043,303 100.00 0 0.00 Samuel J. B. Pollock 20,737,812 98.55 305,491 1.45 Angela Sahi 20,990,659 99.75 52,644 0.25 K. Rai Sahi 20,991,803 99.76 51,500 0.24 Donald W. Turple 21,043,203 100.00 100 0.00 Jack D. Winberg 21,043,303 100.00 0 0.00



2. Appointment of Auditors

The firm of Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and to authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 21,047,843 100.00 38 0.00



Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 47 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

