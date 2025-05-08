Beachhead Solutions Launches ComplianceEZ: On-Demand Compliance Proof for 68 Cybersecurity Controls

Built into BeachheadSecure, ComplianceEZ is the only tool that can document 68 separate controls—satisfying 800 cross-mandate compliance requirements—from a single SaaS platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachhead Solutions, provider of cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control, today announced the version 1.0 launch of ComplianceEZ. The unique new tool is included in Beachhead’s BeachheadSecure platform and offered at no additional cost. BeachheadSecure enforces numerous security and access controls across a wide range of devices, including PCs, Macs, USB storage, phones, tablets, and servers.

ComplianceEZ allows organizations to document exactly how BeachheadSecure’s software provides 68 software controls satisfying more than 800 of the requisite controls of NIST CSF, NIST 800-171, CIS, CMMC 2.0, the FTC Safeguards Rule, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and more. This comprehensive tool enables an organization to instantly generate audit-worthy documentation to prove compliance and/or their superior security posture the moment they need to.

With ComplianceEZ, customers can now see how specific controls they have in place—for data access control, encryption, automated risk responses, and more—adhere to individual mandates within regulatory frameworks their business must comply with. ComplianceEZ goes further by providing real-time evidence of BeachheadSecure actively addressing each specific compliance control. If and when incidents occur, a business with ComplianceEZ is prepared to immediately deliver proof of its compliance posture to regulatory auditors.





“As we’re all seeing across HIPAA, CMMC and other regulations, enforcement is ramping up and penalties are becoming very, very real for many unsuspecting businesses,” said Cam Roberson, Vice President, Beachhead Solutions. “It’s no longer a question of if you’ll be audited, and achieving compliance means knowing you’re ticking the right boxes. We’re proud to offer a unique tool for instant compliance reporting and documentation that enables our customers to sleep better. From ransomware, to insider risk, to lost or stolen devices and other threats to data, ComplianceEZ helps businesses ensure they are doing everything they can to maintain an effective, comprehensive and compliant security strategy—one that covers all the bases when it comes to keeping tabs on risk and actively mitigating threats.”

Maintaining regulatory compliance is an ever-increasing cybersecurity concern for businesses, as industries and governments continue to introduce stricter requirements, along with increased enforcement and fines. Many contractors and business partners now require any businesses in their supply chains to complete cybersecurity questionnaires. Cybersecurity insurance providers require businesses to complete detailed security checklists, often based on regulatory frameworks such as NIST. With BeachheadSecure and its ComplianceEZ, businesses can replace the typically frustrating and time-consuming work of understanding complex regulatory requirements and matching them to security safeguards with a vastly streamlined process.

“Unfortunately, some cybersecurity vendors add to the difficulty of understanding security controls and compliance requirements by masking the specifics of their product features and selling slick acronyms rather than directly addressing compliance mandates,” said Dan Maksim, Director of Sales Engineering, Beachhead Solutions. “In contrast, we built ComplianceEZ to draw a clear-as-day connection from each regulation-mandated control to the BeachheadSecure security control feature that fulfills it. This eliminates any interpretation or ambiguity from the process. With ComplianceEZ, you know without a doubt that you’re satisfying the requirements you’re responsible for.”

The BeachheadSecure platform serves as a cornerstone for achieving comprehensive and compliant protections against all threats to data. With its layered approach to encryption, BeachheadSecure is the only commercially available PC data security tool that provides “least-access privilege” protection—a commonly required compliance control—to prevent network-borne attacks and data exfiltration.

About Beachhead Solutions

Beachhead Solutions delivers cloud-based data security and encryption through its robust BeachheadSecure platform. From a single multi-tenanted console, businesses can enforce encryption and remote data access control for Windows and Mac PCs, iOS and Android phones and tablets, USB storage devices, and Windows Servers. With features including remote data wipe and quarantine—as well as full monitoring, alerting, and reporting capabilities—businesses also use the Beachhead platform to meet compliance goals.

ComplianceEZ On-demand compliance proof for 68 cybersecurity controls.

