Nourish + Bloom Market Becomes First U.S. AI-Powered, Zero Checkout Grocery Store to Accept EBT Payments

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nourish + Bloom Market , an autonomous grocery store based in Atlanta, has become the first AI-powered, zero checkout grocery store in the United States to accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) payments. This development expands access to frictionless shopping technology for customers who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.Until now, EBT users shopping in cashierless stores typically needed to request assistance or process payments through staff, adding an extra step that limited their access to fully autonomous shopping. With this update, Nourish + Bloom Market has implemented a system that enables SNAP customers to upload their EBT payment method directly to the Nourish + Bloom Market app, allowing for an uninterrupted, register-free shopping experience.“Customers can now enter the store, select their items, and walk out—without waiting in line or stopping at a register,” said Jilea Hemmings, Co-Founder of Nourish + Bloom Market. “This upgrade allows all shoppers to experience the same convenience that autonomous retail provides.”To achieve this integration, Nourish + Bloom collaborated with Forage, a USDA-approved third-party payment processor, and worked with the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to meet compliance requirements.“Forage is proud to partner with Nourish + Bloom Market in enabling EBT acceptance within a truly frictionless retail environment,” said Ofek Lavian, Co-Founder and CEO of Forage. “This collaboration reflects the progress being made in bringing modern payment access to all types of retail formats.”Nourish + Bloom Market is also the nation’s first autonomous grocery store to operate 24 hours a day, offering continuous access to fresh food, drinks, and essential goods. The store’s AI-based system allows for real-time inventory tracking, contactless entry, and seamless checkout using a mobile app.Co-Founder Jamie Hemmings added, “Our mission has always been to expand access to healthy food using the best of today’s technology. Making our store fully accessible to EBT customers is a significant step toward that goal.”The store’s technology is designed to operate with minimal staffing while still maintaining a high level of security and service. Nourish + Bloom also deploys autonomous smart fridges in corporate offices, stadiums, and hospitals to expand access to fresh food in high-traffic environments.The implementation of EBT acceptance at Nourish + Bloom Market represents a broader trend in the grocery industry toward more inclusive, tech-enabled retail solutions. By integrating SNAP benefits into a zero-checkout format, Nourish + Bloom is contributing to the evolution of how public assistance recipients can shop in modern retail environments.About Nourish + Bloom MarketNourish + Bloom Market is the first 24-hour AI-powered, frictionless grocery store in the U.S. The company leverages autonomous technology to provide customers with seamless access to healthy meals and everyday essentials in a contactless, staff-free environment. Headquartered in Atlanta, Nourish + Bloom operates both a flagship store and a growing network of autonomous smart fridges.For more information, visit: www.nourishandbloommarket.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.