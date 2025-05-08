CarMax Returns as Front-of-Jersey Sponsor for Richmond Ivy Soccer Club

RICHMOND, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richmond Ivy Soccer Club is thrilled to unveil their kits for the 2025 season, with CarMax (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, returning as the front-of-jersey sponsor. The Woven Together Kits will serve as the club’s jerseys for year two. Each kit features a fully custom, hand drawn design in Midnight and Mint colorways on the primary and secondary kit respectively, courtesy of hummel Pro North America.

CarMax has led the used car industry for more than 30 years, with a customer experience based on integrity and transparency. As a people-first organization, CarMax is committed to making a positive impact and helping communities thrive, starting with their hometown. In addition to being the front-of-jersey sponsor of the Richmond Ivy, CarMax is also a proud sponsor of the Richmond Kickers, Flying Squirrels, University of Richmond Basketball and Women’s Athletics, and Virginia Commonwealth University Basketball. In addition to these partnerships, CarMax is the naming rights partner of CarMax Park, the new home to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, which is set to open in 2026.

“We are thrilled by the incredible support the Richmond community showed for the Ivy in its first year and are excited to watch women’s soccer continue to gain momentum in our hometown,” said Sarah Lane, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at CarMax. “We’re proud to continue this partnership with the team and look forward to finding new ways to drive positive impact and help our community thrive.”

“We’re honored to continue to work with a community-driven partner like CarMax who supports and invests in women’s soccer here in Richmond,” Drew Norris, Richmond Ivy SC Vice President of Corporate Partnerships said. “Richmond Ivy SC brought a higher level of competition to women’s soccer in the region for year one and we’re excited to continue working with partners that want to help grow the world’s game in their backyard.”

The Woven Together Kits visually showcase the interconnectedness of our club and the Richmond community. This club draws strength from the support of our community members as we celebrate the young women who represent us on and off the pitch.

The Midnight base of the primary jersey reflects the depth of the RVA community and the community of women’s sports in the region. The dark green leaves facing different directions symbolize how we all take our own path and contribute individually to the growth of Richmond soccer. The green of the stenciled leaves is pulled from the main shade of our crest and calls back to our inaugural primary kit. Each leaf on the jersey reminds us of every athlete, fan, and supporter — in the Richmond region and beyond — that not only helped bring our club to life, but also carries us into year two. The kit features mint green accents around the collar and sleeve ends.

The mint accents on the primary jersey unite the two Woven Together kits as the base of the secondary kit pulls the mint green from our crest. The Ivy climbs up the sides of the jersey representing the lofty aspirations of the club; the different strands weaving between each other. Overlapping on the sides, the tight-knit leaves represent the unwavering support of our fans and our community, filling the stands at City Stadium and joining us after every match at the front wall. The secondary kit also features the alternate Ivy wordmark, isolating the main leaf of the crest and showcasing the team’s name prominently while we’re on the road.

The Midnight Woven Together Kit will serve as Richmond Ivy’s primary jersey during the 2025 season; making its debut when the Ivy open their regular-season play at City Stadium on May 10, 2025 against the Virginia Beach United.

Fans can now order and customize their Woven Together kits, both Midnight and Mint, at the club’s official online storefront at shoprichmondsoccer.com.

Tickets and opening night group packages for the Home Opener are available at https://www.richmondivy.com/tickets.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year that ended February 28, 2025, CarMax sold approximately 790,000 used vehicles and 540,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $8 billion in receivables during fiscal 2025, adding to its nearly $18 billion portfolio. CarMax has 250 store locations, over 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 21 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to helping its communities thrive and reducing the environmental footprint of its operations. Learn more in the 2024 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

About Richmond Ivy

Richmond Ivy SC was founded in 2024 by 22 Holdings LLC to bring women’s pre-professional soccer to Richmond. Ivy is always striving for greatness, overcoming obstacles and climbing ever higher. When you’re an Ivy, you’re part of something so much bigger than yourself. You become part of something that continues to grow with each season, every athlete, fan and supporter of the beautiful game in Richmond, Virginia. Made of many, Ivy forms impossibly strong bonds, always lifting each other up, and defying adversity with determination and unity. Working to inspire a love for the sport in women and young girls in the Richmond region, this is a team for Richmond, by Richmond.

