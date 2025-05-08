How to find a therapist: Simple ways to start your search

A therapist is an important partner in caring for your mental health, but finding the right one for you might seem overwhelming.

There are many factors to consider, including a therapist’s certifications, location and cost. Identifying your needs and options at the start can make the journey easier.

Amanda Briick*, LCPC, Behavioral Health Clinical Liaison at the University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital, spoke about the process and ways to make the search less stressful.

How do I know if I need a therapist?

Anyone can seek therapy. Seeing a therapist doesn't mean you have a mental illness — it might just mean that you need support and help understanding all of the struggles you're facing.

It should be a collaborative approach to develop goals, explore challenges, better understand your emotions and emotional responses, identify coping strategies and acquire new skills to help you manage your mental health.

What are the first steps I should take when looking for a therapist?

First, you need to really reflect and think about your personal needs. It's important to consider what specific concerns you want to address, what kind of support you're looking for and the goals that you want to achieve. Then, you need to consider your budget and insurance benefits.

What are some online tools I can use to find therapists?

There are online directories and portals that you can use to filter therapists based on location, insurance company and specialties or specifications. The ones that I've used to help clients are Psychology Today, GoodTherapy.org, TherapistLocator.net and the Open Path Collective.

How do I make sure my therapist takes my insurance?

It’s easiest to reach out to your insurance provider directly. Most will have an online portal or customer service number to check your benefits and which therapists are in network with your specific plan. You can also ask a potential therapist directly.

What if I don’t have insurance?

There are nonprofit agencies or community organizations that offer no-cost therapy or therapy on a sliding scale based on income.

Some universities or hospitals also offer no-cost, student-led therapy: This means that people who are training to become professional therapists, under the supervision of a licensed clinician, will provide free services to folks that are in need.

Is in-person therapy better than online therapy?

Online therapy is great because it's accessible, it's convenient and it can eliminate barriers like transportation. Some people find that they enjoy doing therapy in the comfort of their own home, because it's hard work.

In-person therapy can provide a more personal connection. Therapists can often pick up on different nuances and body language. But a lot of research shows that both teletherapy and in-person therapy can be effective.

How often should I see a therapist?

Frequency of therapy sessions can depend on many factors, such as a person's individual needs and budget.

Typically, it's recommended that people start by seeing their therapist once per week. For people who are struggling more severely, it can be recommended that they see their therapist more frequently.

After progress is made, many clients opt to have less frequent sessions, such as once or twice per month. This is known as the “maintenance phase.” Frequent and open communication should allow you both to decide how often you need to go.

What type of certification should my therapist have?

I recommend you find someone who has, at minimum, a master's degree in a related profession, whether that be psychology, counseling or social work.

Therapists can hold licenses like an LPC, which is a licensed professional counselor; LCPC, which is a licensed clinical professional counselor; LMFT, which is a licensed marriage and family therapist; an LSW, which is a licensed social worker; or an LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker.

You can also see a psychologist or a psychiatrist. Again, it really depends on your needs and finding out if a therapist has any specialties or certifications in what you specifically want to focus on.

Should I be seeing a therapist and a psychiatrist?

Typically, the professionals seeing you will make recommendations on other services that could be helpful to you.

Research suggests that healing is most effective when you are in talk therapy in conjunction with receiving medication, but I think it depends on if you want to go the route of trying to talk and do reflective work, or if your symptoms need to be managed by medication assistance.

I’ve had a negative experience in therapy. How do I find someone who better meets my needs?

Don't give up. Be patient, and reflect on what made your last experience a negative one. It’s important to have open conversations with your new therapist. Let them know what happened and why it might be hard for you to re-engage.

Therapy is intimate and vulnerable, and you deserve to be honest with the person that's trying to help you sort out what you're looking for.

Outside of therapy, what other mental health resources can I use?

There are national helplines that are incredibly helpful when in crisis, such as 988, the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline. There's also the Crisis Text Line; text the word ‘HOME’ to 741741 and get connected to a mental health professional.

There are also local "living room" programs, which are kind of like mental health emergency rooms where you can just drop in. You don't have to have insurance. You can talk to a recovery-support specialist who can help deescalate whatever is challenging you and connect you to additional resources.

For more information on behavioral health services, or to schedule a complimentary behavioral health assessment, please call 708-915-8600.

Amanda Briick*, LCPC

Amanda Briick is a clinical liaison and therapist at University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital. She has been working in the social services field since 2008. She has a strong passion for advocating for mental health, destigmatizing the idea of going to therapy, and using her enthusiasm to educate incoming mental health professionals. She has worked in residential, inpatient and outpatient settings, as well as taught psychology at a local university to students majoring in the field.

*Amanda Briick, LCPC, is employed by Synergy Behavioral Healthcare. Employees of Synergy Behavioral Healthcare are not employees or agents of the University of Chicago Medical Center, The University of Chicago, or UChicago Ingalls Memorial Hospital.