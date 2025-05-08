Burgundy Diamond Mines releases 2024 Socio-Economic Report

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited (ASX:BDM) (Burgundy or the Company) today announced the release of its 2024 Socio-Economic (SEA) Report, highlighting the company’s achievements and progress in the areas of safety, operations and social impact, in relation to Ekati Diamond Mine.

The annual report articulates Burgundy’s commitment to aligning business practices and a mutual objective to provide economic benefits to the North, under the Mineral Resources Act requirements with the Government of the Northwest Territories.

“This report underscores our commitment to responsible mining, the collaborative relationships we maintain with our northern stakeholders and the government, and our contributions to communities through donations, sponsorships and employment opportunities,” said Kim Truter, CEO of Burgundy Diamond Mines. “As the largest G7 producer of natural diamonds, we will also continue to actively manage the environmental footprint associated with our operations and govern our business in a transparent, ethical and accountable manner, to the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

2024 Socio-Economic Highlights:

Contributed $5.1 million across Canada’s North through Impact Benefit Agreement payments, community donations and sponsorships.



Employed 1,242 individuals, including 700 employees and 542 contractors; 28% were northern, of which 60% were northern Indigenous.



Spent $431 million on business expenditures of which 68% was spent with Indigenous partners and other northern businesses; Indigenous spend accounted for 49% of Burgundy’s total spend.



Invested in people through safety programs, training and apprenticeships, among other initiative; 51 individuals were recognized for their innovative ideas to improve safety across our operations.



Cemented Burgundy’s position as the largest G7 producer of natural diamonds, supplying 4% of global rough diamonds.



Achieved 100 million carats mined over 26 years of ongoing production at Ekati Diamond Mine.

To view the full report please visit www.burgundydiamonds.com/reports-resources/.

Note: All figures presented in this release are in Canadian dollars and include performance results and metrics across all of Burgundy’s operations, including Ekati Diamond Mine, the company’s rough diamond sales office in Antwerp, Belgium and diamond cutting and polishing facility in Perth.





