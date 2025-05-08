Boomer Benefits Announces Upcoming Release of Audiobook: 10 Costly Medicare Mistakes You Can’t Afford to Make

Best-Selling Medicare Guide Now Available in Audio Format for Easy, On-the-Go Learning

Fort Worth, Texas , May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boomer Benefits, an award-winning advocate for seniors in the Medicare Supplement and Advantage Plan industry, is excited to announce the upcoming release of the audiobook version of 10 Costly Medicare Mistakes You Can’t Afford to Make.





Authored by Boomer Benefits co-founder and nationally recognized Medicare expert Danielle K. Roberts, the book has already sold over 55,000 print copies. Since its original release, it has helped thousands of Americans better understand Medicare and avoid the common (and often expensive) pitfalls that come with it.

For the first time, 10 Costly Medicare Mistakes will be available in audio format, read by the author herself. This new format makes Danielle’s guidance more accessible than ever, allowing listeners to learn on the go while reinforcing Boomer Benefits’ commitment to education and empowerment for Medicare beneficiaries.

Key Highlights of the Audio Book:

The most common Medicare mistakes, including enrollment period pitfalls and plan selection

Tips to avoid late penalties and ensure timely enrollment

Clear explanations of Medicare coverages beneficiaries need to know

Bonus content: Medicare timelines, checklists, and exclusive video resources from Danielle Roberts

"I wrote this book to simplify Medicare and help people avoid the costly missteps I’ve seen all too often," said Danielle K. Roberts. "Bringing it to audio means even more people can access this information—whether they’re driving, walking, or just prefer listening to reading. I’m excited to help even more folks feel confident about their Medicare choices."





About Boomer Benefits



Boomer Benefits is a nationwide, award-winning insurance agency specializing in Medigap and Advantage Plans for national carriers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, Mutual of Omaha, and many other A-rated carriers. Licensed in 49 states, Boomer Benefits has a Client Service Team dedicated to helping clients with any Medicare issues that arise, free of charge.





A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/kXkHqV_OBPE

