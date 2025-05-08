VIATRIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Viatris Inc. - VTRS

NEW ORLEANS, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until June 3, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Viatris Inc. (“Viatris” or “the Company”) (NasdaqGS: VTRS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 8, 2024 and February 26, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Get Help

Viatris investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-vtrs-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Viatris and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2025, the Company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, disclosing disappointing fiscal 2025 guidance, which the Company attributed to “the expected financial impact from Indore facility warning letter and import alert.” On this news, the price of Viatris’ shares fell from $11.24 per share on February 26, 2025, Viatris’ stock price fell to $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025.

The case is Quinn v. Viatris Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-466.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.