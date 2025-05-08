Where Infrastructure Meets Impact: Plains Midstream Canada Expands with Invest Alberta

Expansion allows for an additional 30,000 barrels a day of NGL fractionation capacity

Fort Saskatchewan, AB, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains Midstream Canada, a subsidiary of Plains All American (Plains), and Invest Alberta celebrated the successful startup of Plains’ natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Plains utilized their existing infrastructure, and support from Invest Alberta and other strategic partners to provide customers with a quick-to-market solution. As part of the over $200 million investment in the Alberta economy, Plains created over 350 jobs during the project and is adding additional connectivity and further integrating the expansion into its NGL value chain.

QUOTES

“Alberta is proud to be a global leader in energy. This expansion by Plains is a powerful example of how companies continue to choose Alberta for its strong workforce, reliable infrastructure, and pro-investment climate. It’s another vote of confidence in our province’s future and great news for our economy.” -Premier Danielle Smith.

“Alberta has some of the largest natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the world. Projects like this one are a key part of making Alberta a supplier of low emissions energy and the petrochemical-based products that define modern life. We congratulate Plains on advancing the natural gas liquids supply chain that will make Alberta and its Industrial Heartland a global petrochemical leader.” -Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

“Despite international economic uncertainty, Alberta’s pro-business environment continues to draw world-class companies to our province. Plains’ investment in Alberta sends a clear message - investing in Alberta isn’t just forward-thinking, it’s good business.” -Matt Jones, Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade.

“Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin is one of the key resource growth basins across North America. Plains is proud to provide essential midstream infrastructure solutions to its customers and celebrate this expansion in Alberta.” -Michelle Podavin, President, Plains Midstream Canada.

“Alberta’s energy sector is more important than ever. This expansion by Plains demonstrates the long-term value of welcoming investments into Alberta as the benefits continue to flow, years after the initial investment was made. We are thrilled to celebrate this contribution to the Alberta economy while creating jobs for Albertans.” -Rick Christiaanse, CEO of Invest Alberta.

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. To date, Invest Alberta has supported investments of nearly $27.6 billion and created 38,887 jobs since its inception in 2020. Investments are in sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to tech, aviation, life sciences, and beyond. For more information, visit investalberta.ca.

About Plains

Plains Midstream Canada is a subsidiary of Plains All American (Plains), which is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). Plains owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, Plains handles approximately eight million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

More information is available at www.plains.com.

