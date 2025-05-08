Ampacimon and Drone Volt Take Dynamic Line Rating to New Heights with Advanced Drone Solutions

LONCIN, Belgium, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampacimon, a global leader in Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) technology, and Drone Volt, a key actor in professional civilian drones and an expert in on-board solutions, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing power grid monitoring and maintenance.

Innovative Collaboration

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the field of power grid management. Ampacimon's advanced DLR sensors, known for their precision and reliability, will be deployed using Drone Volt's cutting-edge LINEDRONE DLR technology. This innovative approach allows for the installation of sensors on high-voltage lines without interrupting service, ensuring continuous and efficient monitoring.

Successful Deployment

The collaboration has already seen success with the installation of a DLR sensor on a 220 kV high-voltage line operated by a European public electricity transmission operator. The LINEDRONE DLR, equipped with a robotic arm, performed the installation swiftly and accurately, demonstrating the reliability and effectiveness of this combined technology.

Benefits of the Partnership

Enhanced Efficiency : The use of drones for sensor installation significantly reduces the time and cost associated with traditional methods.

: The use of drones for sensor installation significantly reduces the time and cost associated with traditional methods. Safety : Eliminating the need for human intervention on live lines minimizes risks for technicians.

: Eliminating the need for human intervention on live lines minimizes risks for technicians. Increased Capacity: Ampacimon's DLR technology optimizes the capacity of existing power lines by up to 40%, supporting the growing demand for electricity in a sustainable manner.



Quotes

"We are excited to partner with Drone Volt to bring our DLR technology to the next level. This collaboration not only enhances the efficiency of power grid monitoring but also sets a new standard for safety and reliability in the industry," said Stephan Heberer, CEO of Ampacimon.

"Drone Volt is proud to work with Ampacimon to integrate our drone technology with their advanced sensors. Together, we are paving the way for smarter and more resilient power grids," said Marc Courcelle, CEO of Drone Volt.

About Ampacimon

Ampacimon is a pioneer in Dynamic Line Rating technology, providing both sensor-based and software-only solutions to optimize power grids. With a decade of expertise, Ampacimon's technology is used by numerous grid operators worldwide to enhance efficiency and reliability.

About Drone Volt

Drone Volt is a key actor in professional civilian drones and an expert in on-board solutions. Founded in 2011, Drone Volt designs and manufactures drones for various applications, including energy, construction, and security, with a focus on innovation and sustainability.

