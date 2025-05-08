eXp Realty Launches Land & Ranch Division, Elevating Agent Success in One of Real Estate’s Most Lucrative Niches

New division delivers elite marketing, custom branding, and national community, giving land and ranch specialists the tools to dominate and differentiate.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the official launch of its Land & Ranch Division, a powerful new platform purpose-built to empower agents serving the growing demand for rural, recreational, and agricultural properties.

With a unique blend of heritage-inspired branding and cutting-edge tools, the division sets a new industry standard for how land and ranch specialists grow their businesses, expand their reach, and deliver elevated client experiences.

“Our launch of the Land & Ranch Division is yet another example of how eXp continues to redefine real estate around the agent,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “We’re giving land and ranch professionals an unmatched platform, combining elite marketing exposure, innovative tech, and a collaborative national network so they can build credibility faster, close more deals, and grow sustainable businesses.”

Purpose-Built for Land and Ranch Agents

eXp Land & Ranch empowers agents with everything they need to stand out and scale in this high-value market:

Authentic Branding Meets Modern Design: Agents gain a custom-branded identity package – including brochures, signage, and a 3-month concierge design experience – to immediately establish themselves as experts.

Agents gain a custom-branded identity package – including brochures, signage, and a 3-month concierge design experience – to immediately establish themselves as experts. Luxury-Level Exposure, Automatically: Listings are syndicated across top-tier platforms like Land.com, LandWatch.com, and LandandFarm.com, plus premium publications such as The Wall Street Journal and Moody’s, giving every listing a luxury-level spotlight.

Listings are syndicated across top-tier platforms like Land.com, LandWatch.com, and LandandFarm.com, plus premium publications such as The Wall Street Journal and Moody’s, giving every listing a luxury-level spotlight. All-in-One Business Engine: The division’s robust platform includes unified dashboards, automated seller reports, instant listing websites, mapping tools, a one-click presentation builder, and seamless Canva integration to accelerate agent productivity.

The division’s robust platform includes unified dashboards, automated seller reports, instant listing websites, mapping tools, a one-click presentation builder, and seamless Canva integration to accelerate agent productivity. Powerful Community of Specialists: Members connect through bi-weekly masterminds, private groups, national events, and certification programs – creating a tight-knit referral network built around shared passion and expertise.

“Land and ranch agents deserve more than just a traditional brokerage,” said Taryn King, Land and Ranch Agent Advisory Chair. “At eXp, we’re offering a future-forward platform that speaks directly to the unique needs of this segment – and equips agents with every advantage to dominate their niche.”

For more information about the eXp Land and Ranch Division and how to join, visit landandranch.exprealty.com/ .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 81,000 agents across 26 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch and anticipated impact of the Land & Ranch Division, including expected agent adoption, business performance within the land and ranch segment, enhanced marketing exposure, agent productivity improvements, and the Company’s broader strategy to attract and retain niche-market specialists. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the successful integration of teams and agents into eXp Realty’s model, competition from other brokerages, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f61914c9-eddd-4a27-9d80-c1b55a90dc43

