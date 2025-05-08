BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving crypto exchange, hosted an exclusive VIP yacht party that brought together cryptocurrency's most prominent voices following TOKEN2049 Dubai on May 2, 2025. The luxurious event, set against the backdrop of Dubai's coastline on the Arabian Sea, created a premier networking space where the industry's leading content creators could connect in a more relaxed setting.

The exclusive after-party attracted the crypto world's most influential voices, with top-tier Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) who collectively reach millions of followers across various social media platforms. Guests enjoyed perfect Dubai weather while cruising at sea, with live DJ music creating an energetic atmosphere that encouraged open conversation and networking.

"Our goal is to create moments that matter—beyond charts and screens,” said Erik Gjergji, Head of Business Development at BTCC. “This yacht party isn’t just a celebration; it’s about turning online connections into real relationships and gaining insights that give us a competitive edge."

The exclusive event featured thrilling jetski sessions along Dubai's coastline, live DJ performances, and exquisite Japanese cuisine prepared by Mr. Nishimura Yukou, the Head Chef from Umi Kei at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, one of Dubai's premier dining destinations. As evening approached, guests enjoyed a scenic cruise showcasing Dubai's iconic skyline at dusk, adding a magical backdrop to the networking experience.

Unlike traditional conference settings, the yacht party provided a relaxed atmosphere where influential voices in the crypto space could engage in candid conversations about market trends, technological innovations, and the future of cryptocurrencies.

BTCC Exchange has consistently demonstrated its commitment to fostering community connections through events alongside major industry conferences. By bringing together content creators in distinctive settings like yacht parties and desert safari tours, the exchange positions itself as a trusted name in the cryptocurrency space where meaningful dialogues flourish.

As TOKEN2049 Dubai concludes, the relationships forged during these immersive experiences and on the conference floor will continue to thrive online, building trust, creating opportunities to collaborate, and ultimately enhancing the exchange's services in meaningful ways.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

