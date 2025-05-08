American Innovation $1 Coin Products - Florida Available on May 15

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for rolls and bags of the third 2025 American Innovation $1 Coin on May 15 at noon ET. This coin honors an innovation from the state of Florida. The Florida Innovation $1 coin is the third coin released in 2025 and the 28th coin in the 15-year series.

The reverse (tails) design of the coin recognizes the innovation of the space shuttle program.

“I am pleased to announce the release of the American Innovation $1 Coin honoring a Florida innovation,” said Kristie McNally, the Mint’s Acting Director. “For more than 60 years, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center has assembled, researched, launched, and landed spacecraft. The Space Shuttle, officially known as the Space Transportation System, remains one of the most iconic and influential spacecrafts in history. As the world’s first reusable spacecraft, it played a pivotal role in advancing space exploration. We are honored to celebrate this major achievement.”

“NASA’s space shuttles made history as the world’s first reusable spacecraft,” said Kelvin Manning, Acting Director, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. “Today, as we endeavor to send American astronauts back to the Moon and on to Mars, NASA and Kennedy Space Center continue to innovate new technologies, build new partnerships, inspire the Artemis Generation, and enable new discoveries for the benefit of everyone on Earth.”

The Florida American Innovation $1 Coin reverse design presents an image of a NASA space shuttle lifting off from Launch Complex 39 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. An exhaust plume from the solid rocket boosters fills the lower edges of the design with stars in the background. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “FLORIDA.” United States Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer sculpted the image and Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Ron Sanders designed it.

The obverse (heads) design of all coins in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. Mint AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, and it was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Incused on the coin’s edge are “2025,” the mint mark (“P" or "D”), and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

To set up a REMIND ME alert for the Florida American Innovation $1 Coin product options, visit the product detail page. Orders are limited to 10 items of each product per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

The following packaging options from the Mint’s facilities at Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE 25GRC 25-Coin Roll–P $36.25 25GRG 25-Coin Roll–D $36.25 25GBC 100-Coin Bag–P $123.50 25GBG 100-Coin Bag–D $123.50

Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series, featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Territories.

American Innovation $1 Coins are included in the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details about the Product Subscription Program, click here.

These products will also be available for purchase at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street) Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET; at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue) Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT; and from the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.; 801 9th St., NW; Washington, DC 20220 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Additional American Innovation $1 Coin products are available online.

Please use the Mint’s website as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. From outside the United States customers can call 001-202-898-6468 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 15, 2025, at noon EDT.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

View images of the Florida American Innovation $1 Coin.

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint YouTube channel to watch videos about the Mint.

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/help-center/newsletters-and-alerts.html to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and our monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents.

Follow the United States Mint on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222 sharon.mcpike@usmint.treas.gov

