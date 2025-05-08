XRP News Today: Analysts Predict Xpfinance Presale Will Hit 10 % Of Hard Cap Within 48 Hours As Investor Interest Surges

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With XRP rebounding from last week’s market pullback and Ripple dominating headlines, all thanks to its Chipper Cash partnership and reported $10 billion bid for USDC issuer Circle.

Ripple also made the news recently with a $25 million RLUSD pledge to U.S. teachers and smart money is hunting for the next breakout project on the XRP Ledger.

Analysts say they’ve found it in Xpfinance , the first fully non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol built for XRPL.

Xpfinance Presale Kicks Off 8 May, 4 PM UTC with analysts predicting 10 % Hard-Cap Uptake in 48 Hours

Xpfinance confirmed that its limited-price $XPF token presale launches tomorrow at 16:00 UTC.

Market researchers forecast that at least 10 % of the hard-cap allocation equalling 6 million XPF will be subscribed in the first two days.

The early buzz is easy to quantify: more than 150 early investors have already joined the project’s Telegram in less than 72 hours, signalling strong appetite ahead of the raise.

Why Xpfinance Matters Right Now

Most yield-seeking XRP holders still park coins on centralized “earn” platforms, exposing themselves to custody loss, opaque accounting, and regulatory freeze-ups.

Xpfinance eliminates those risks by putting every loan, repayment, and liquidation on-chain, letting users:

Lend or borrow XRP and RLUSD without intermediaries

Keep full control of private keys at all times

Settle in seconds on XRPL’s ultrafast network

Pay fractions of a cent in transaction fees

“Centralized yield models have run their course,” says Damir Hadjic, CIO at Xpfinance.

“Our protocol delivers real DeFi on XRPL, speed, security, and complete self-custody.”

The Utility and Scarcity of $XPF

Xpfinance ’s economy revolves around $XPF, a fixed-supply utility token capped at 200 million. Holding or staking $XPF unlocks:

Lower borrowing rates on every on-chain loan

Governance power over asset listings, fee structures, and risk parameters

Passive XRP income from a share of protocol fees

Thirty percent of the supply, 60 million tokens, is reserved for the presale.

Once the sale concludes, $XPF will list immediately on Magnetic and XP Market at a price target 30 % above the presale level, giving early buyers an instant upside.

How to Join XPF Presale

Buy XRP on Binance, Coinbase, Bybit, or another trusted exchange.

Transfer funds to a self-custody XRPL wallet such as Xaman, XUMM, or Ledger.

At 16:00 UTC on 8 May, visit the official presale link here , which will also be shared on Xpfinance’s social channels.

Copy the presale address and send your contribution.

Add the $XPF trustline

XPF tokens will airdrop automatically when the sale ends.

A Catalyst for XRPL DeFi

With Ripple’s ETF ambitions and expanding institutional ties poised to funnel fresh capital into the ecosystem, analysts argue that Xpfinance could become the default money market for XRP-based treasuries and retail users alike.

About Xpfinance

Xpfinance is building the XRP Ledger’s first non-custodial, over-collateralized lending and borrowing platform.

Powered by the $XPF token , the protocol delivers passive XRP rewards, lower borrowing costs, and community-driven governance, all while users retain full control of their assets.

Official Channels

Website: https://xp.finance

X: https://x.com/xpfinancexrp

Telegram: https://t.me/xpfinancexrp

Press Contact: team@xp.finance

