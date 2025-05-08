Tech CU Expands Executive Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments

Terri Giannetti Named Chief Marketing Officer; Josh Bluhm Joins Executive Team as Chief Lending Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif. , May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Credit Union (Tech CU) today welcomed two new leaders to its executive team: Terri Giannetti as Chief Marketing Officer and Josh Bluhm as Chief Lending Officer. These hires underscore Tech CU’s continued focus on growth, innovation, and delivering a strong member experience.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Giannetti will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to drive lead generation, sales conversion, market share growth, member retention, and brand awareness. She brings over 27 years of leadership experience across the financial services and retail industries, most recently serving as Chief Experience Officer at Seattle Credit Union. There, she led a 72-person team spanning marketing, brand, retail, contact center, and facilities.

“Terri’s extensive background in marketing, customer segmentation, data analytics and member experience, paired with her leadership at both credit unions and well-known retail brands, makes her an ideal fit to lead our marketing strategy,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “Her ability to align marketing and operational goals will be essential as we continue building momentum toward our current and future goals.”

Additionally, Josh Bluhm has been promoted to Chief Lending Officer and officially joined Tech CU’s Executive Team. In this role, he will continue overseeing Consumer and Strategic Lending while focusing on growth and operational excellence.

Bluhm brings over 27 years of banking and financial services leadership experience, with expertise spanning consumer lending, credit risk, and operations. Prior to becoming Chief Lending Officer, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Retail Credit Risk and Operations at Tech CU, where he played a key role in creating operational efficiencies, implementing a strong consumer credit risk strategy, and driving lending growth. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Peoples Bank and Whatcom Educational Credit Union.

“Josh has demonstrated outstanding leadership and vision, particularly in executing a thoughtful structure for our new lending division,” said Harris. “His commitment to performance and collaboration has made a big impact, and I’m confident he will continue to elevate our lending programs as part of the executive team.”

Bluhm was promoted to Chief Lending Officer in late 2024 and has since led the integration of new reporting lines, roles, and process redesign to support Tech CU’s evolving lending strategy.

For more information about Tech CU, visit www.techcu.com .

About Tech CU

Tech CU is a $4.7 billion Bay Area credit union. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU has invested its resources to deliver superior rates, lower fees, and outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years while also supporting quality of life in local communities. It serves more than 200,000 members throughout the United States and provides financial products for all stages of its members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending, and business banking. To learn more, please visit www.techcu.com .

