Polyvance Expands Heavy Truck Hood Repair Solutions with New Kits for Peterbilt 579 and Kenworth T800 Models

RAINSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polyvance, a leader in automotive and industrial plastic repair solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of two innovative heavy truck hood repair kits: one specifically designed for the Peterbilt 579 hood strut mounts, and another addressing the commonly damaged Kenworth T800 hood support cable mounts. These new additions reinforce Polyvance’s commitment to providing specialized repair solutions for the heavy truck industry.Following success with existing hood repair solutions for Kenworth trucks, Polyvance’s new Peterbilt 579 Hood Strut Mount Repair Kit marks the company’s first entry into hood repair products tailored specifically for Peterbilt truck models. Simultaneously, the Kenworth T800 Hood Cable Mount Repair Kit represents the second Polyvance product dedicated to the Kenworth T800 model, expanding the company's already comprehensive solutions for Kenworth hood repairs.“Our goal has always been to offer products that help fleet operators, maintenance facilities, and truck repair specialists significantly reduce downtime and operational expenses,” said Kurt Lammon, CEO of Polyvance. “These two new kits directly address the recurring repair needs we've identified in these widely used Peterbilt and Kenworth models, enabling repairs to be done quickly, cost-effectively, and reliably.”Both repair kits feature precision-engineered reinforcement materials, custom-formulated structural adhesives, necessary mounting hardware, and detailed step-by-step instructions. Fleet operators and truck repair technicians can confidently perform repairs in-house, reducing downtime and avoiding the high costs associated with full hood replacements.John Pennycuff, CRO of Polyvance, highlighted the strategic value these kits offer: “By adding repair kits for specific high-demand truck models like the Peterbilt 579 and Kenworth T800, we're providing our customers exactly what they need: specialized, high-quality, easy-to-use solutions that keep their fleets on the road longer and operating more profitably.”The Peterbilt 579 Hood Strut Mount Repair Kit and the Kenworth T800 Hood Cable Mount Repair Kit are now available directly from Polyvance’s authorized distributors and online at www.polyvance.com. About Polyvance:Polyvance is an industry leader in automotive, heavy truck, and industrial plastic repair solutions. Inspired by those origins, Polyvance continues extending the reach of polymer repair technologies through its innovative products that include plastic welders, plastic welding rods, a full suite of refinishing products, and world-class education that is second to none. For more information about Polyvance and its products, please visit www.polyvance.com

