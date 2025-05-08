BBT: The World’s First Crypto Project Realizing Trump’s ‘Baby Bonus’

- BabyBoomToken (BBT), the AI-driven crypto tackling low birth rates, expands into South Korea

- Backed by Elon Musk’s warnings and Trump’s policy vision, BBT leads a new era of population-focused tokens





Donald Trump lifts a baby during a campaign rally in the Special Events Center on November 5, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

SAN RAFAEL, Costa Rica, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BabyBoomToken (BBT), the first token project to actively implement pro-birth incentives like Donald Trump's proposed “Baby Bonus,” is launching its services in South Korea. While Trump recently introduced policies to reward childbirth—such as giving mothers $5,000 per newborn—BBT is already putting this into action through blockchain rewards and AI-based targeting.

As birth rates continue to fall worldwide, BBT is drawing global attention for its technology-driven approach to solving this crisis. The project gained further momentum when Elon Musk named population collapse the “biggest threat to civilization,” and Trump pledged full support for crypto and pro-family policies.

How BBT Works: AI-Powered Birth Rate Rewards

BBT’s mobile app “BabyBoom” uses AI to analyze regional birth rate data and rewards users in low-birth areas with higher amounts of BBT tokens. The goal is to provide real, blockchain-based financial incentives to families and communities, aligning directly with global policy trends.

This makes BBT the first crypto project to deliver on a real-world “baby bonus”, well before any national government has implemented such ideas.





30% Staking Rewards Drive Community Growth

BBT operates a staking program that offers 30% annual returns to support its growing ecosystem. Users can stake and request to unstake their tokens at any time, with no minimum lock-up period. However, a standard unstaking waiting period applies. This flexible structure allows users to earn rewards while building long-term trust in the BBT community.

Exchange Listings and Certik-Verified Global Security

BBT is listed on major global exchanges such as Gate.io and MEXC. After launching at $0.04, it surged to $0.46 (+1050%) and now maintains a stable trading volume around $0.16. To ensure trust and transparency, BBT underwent a comprehensive smart contract audit by Certik, a leading blockchain security firm recognized as the global standard. This audit confirms that BBT meets industry-level security benchmarks, reinforcing its credibility with both retail and institutional participants.

Real Use, Real Impact

BBT currently has around 500,000 active users across integrated platforms such as the short-form content app Sellon, the pro-birth incentive app BABYBOOM, and the community app Clublink. The BBT Foundation plans to expand its ecosystem further through additional app integrations and is actively working with influencers and creators to grow mainstream awareness and adoption.

A Policy crypto project for the Future

Donald Trump’s recent comments—“I will be the crypto president”—highlight the growing importance of policy-driven coins. BBT stands out as a project that’s already executing on ideas like the Baby Bonus and blending them with real technology.

A spokesperson for the BBT Foundation stated: “BBT is more than a cryptocurrency. We are the first to truly bring Trump’s baby bonus to life—using AI and blockchain to solve one of the world’s most urgent social problems.”

Contact:

Bayu Aji Badriansah

bayu@babyboomtoken.com

