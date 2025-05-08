The Victory Bank to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Horsham Branch with an Exclusive CD Special, Business Offers, and Grand Prize Trip to Maui, Hawaii

HORSHAM, Pa., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank will celebrate the grand opening of its second retail branch, located at 100 Gibraltar Road, Horsham, PA 19044, with a week-long series of events from June 2 through June 6, 2025. The celebration features daily prize giveaways, family entertainment, business seminars, and exclusive offers—including a CD Special of 4.5% APY* for 22 weeks and special promotions for new business accounts opened in person at the Horsham location.

Special Promotions and Contests

Starting June 2, participants can text “Victory” to 527-955-7422 to receive a unique “Game” code. When they visit the Horsham branch during the week of June 2–6, they’ll have their code decoded on-site to reveal an instant prize—which could include a KitchenAid Mixer, Samsung Smart TV, Phillies tickets, propane grill, and more.

All codes must be redeemed by 4 PM EST on Friday, June 6. Click here for full Game rules.

The week culminates with a separate Grand Prize “Sweepstakes” Drawing for a trip for two to Maui, Hawaii. To be eligible, participants must open an account** and submit their entry by 3 PM EST on June 6. The winner will be announced at 5:45 PM, and must be present to win. Click here for full Sweepstakes rules.

Available All Week

CD Special: 4.5% APY* for 22 weeks (opened in person at Horsham branch)

New Business Account Offers: Special incentives available exclusively for businesses opening accounts in person at the Horsham branch

Money Machine: One turn per guest to grab as much cash as possible

Popcorn Machine: Free fresh popcorn served daily

Sweet Treats: Cool off with complimentary frozen treats (available all summer!)

Hospitality Tent: Open daily with refreshments and opportunities to meet bank staff

The Victory Bank Foundation: Learn more about the Foundation’s mission and community initiatives



Daily Schedule of Events

Monday, June 2 – Opening Day Kickoff!

Big Prize Giveaway: KitchenAid Mixer

12:00 PM: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce

1:00 – 4:00 PM: Family entertainment including a visit from Bluey, face painting, balloon artist, and goody bags



Tuesday, June 3 – Phillies Day

Big Prize Giveaway: Two tickets to four Phillies games with parking

4:00 PM: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Greater Bucks-Mont Chamber of Commerce

Wednesday, June 4 – Financial Wellness Focus

Big Prize Giveaway: Samsung - 55" Class Q60D Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

11:30 AM – 2:00 PM: Adult Financial Literacy Course with lunch, presented by Bill Vitiello and Rosalia Hoffman of The Victory Bank (registration required). Space is limited.

Thursday, June 5 – Business Owner Spotlight

Big Prize Giveaway: 3-Burner Propane Grill

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Business Seminar with Alan Scholnick, PCC, CPC, CPA, CGMA, MST, MAOL, ELI-MP. Includes lunch (registration required). Space is limited.

2:00 PM: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Chamber of Greater Montgomery County



Friday, June 6 – Grand Finale!

Grand Prize Drawing: Trip for Two to Maui, Hawaii (5:45 PM – must be present to win)

4:00 – 6:00 PM: Food from Nick’s Roast Beef Food Truck

5:00 PM: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Eastern Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce

Bluey returns, along with face painting and balloon artistry

*The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) provided is accurate as of 06/02/2025 and is subject to change. This offer expires on 06/06/2025. Early withdrawal may incur a substantial penalty. Fees associated with the account could reduce actual earnings.

A minimum deposit of $500.00 required to open. All rates, terms, and conditions are subject to change without prior notice. Call 610-948-9000 for current rates. Accounts must be opened in person at the Horsham branch.

Valid for both regular and IRA certificates of deposit.

**No purchase necessary. For full sweepstakes and game details, and event registration, visit www.victorybank.com/grand-opening-celebration-horsham-pa.

FDIC-Insured – Equal Housing Lender

CONTACT:

Owen Magers

Administrative Assistant to the CEO, Investor Relations

610-948-9000

