enGen Recognized for Digital Health Innovation in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that enGen , a wholly owned healthtech subsidiary of Highmark Health focused on providing integrated end-to-end technology solutions to health plans and their provider partners, has been selected as winner of the “Best Core Administrative Processing System” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

enGen’s end-to-end Payer Platform helps health plans manage their entire book of business. The Core Administrative Processing Solution (CAPS) encompasses all phases of service, from development and implementation through health plan operations. The breakthrough Payer solution helps payers deliver a seamless healthcare experience for members, patients, and providers using AI-driven automation to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Embedded into the Payer solution, enGen’s AI Cognitive Engine (ACE) trains and deploys machine learning models that seamlessly integrate across systems. Claims Examiner, powered by ACE, addresses 3M+ claim suspends annually, generating more than $10M in savings.

With ACE, trusted decisioning support draws from historical and current data, spanning diverse clinical circumstances and member experiences. In addition, ACE can act as a dedicated teacher and mentor, providing “corrected” claims decisions and adjusting erroneous user decisioning. Beyond back-office automation, ACE is also instrumental in creating member-centric experiences that support timely, accurate care.

“More than a technology partner, first and foremost, our AI program focuses on ethical and transparent AI solutions, ensuring peace of mind for payers, providers, and members while maintaining compliance with regulations and mandates,” said Mick Malec, enGen's Enterprise Technology & Operations Officer and CEO. “We’re grateful to MedTech Breakthrough for this award. Beyond immediate cost savings and processing capabilities, ACE lays the foundation for future growth. We want to emphasize our commitment to innovation and to building a future where technology empowers human expertise, enabling healthier lives for all.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories—including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond—the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year’s program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“enGen’s ACE solution benefits providers and members, allowing for reduced financial burden and the freedom to focus primarily on recovery,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Acting as a tool in a claim examiner’s toolbox, user-friendly ACE outputs support claim examiners in their processing journey, improving both speed and accuracy, minimizing errors, and strengthening decision-making. We’re incredibly proud to recognize enGen with our ‘Best Core Administrative Processing System’ designation for 2025!”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 44,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, enGen, and Helion. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to 6.9 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and New York, as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network in western Pennsylvania comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,600 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions. enGen is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. Helion works with payers to cultivate high-performing networks while empowering providers to operate at their best. To learn more, visit http://www.highmarkhealth.org .

About enGen

enGen's dynamic ecosystem of smart automation and technology supports and streamlines complex operations for health plans and their provider partners. Operating since 2014, formerly as HM Health Solutions Inc., enGen is a wholly owned healthtech subsidiary of Highmark Health. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, enGen has more than 11,000 employees and works with health care plans and providers serving more than 20 million members nationwide.

Media Contact Steve Johansson steve@medtechbreakthrough.com 213.255.3658

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.