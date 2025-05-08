CHESS Health’s eIntervention Named “Best Care Orchestration Platform” in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

Rochester, New York, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health today announced that its eIntervention platform has been selected as the winner of the “Best Care Orchestration Platform” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

CHESS Health’s eIntervention platform delivers care orchestration, enabling seamless connections to essential services and optimizing the referral process to connect individuals with substance use disorder, mental health, and SDOH services. eIntervention empowers stakeholders, including providers, health plans, government agencies, and community organizations, to connect these individuals to the support they need. Uniquely, eIntervention also engages and supports the individual in following through on the referral through messaging, digital tools, motivating videos, and peer support.

The breakthrough platform includes Provider Finder, a smart search functionality for finding providers and community agencies that match an individual's treatment or social service needs. Its closed-loop referrals functionality can send, track, and manage referrals to community providers and agencies for Substance Use, Mental Health, and SDOH services.

“Intervention is more than a referral tool; it’s a transformative approach to care coordination that centers on individuals facing mental health and substance use challenges. It promotes collaboration across departments and communities, streamlining efforts to improve continuity of care, achieve better outcomes, and support a often fragmented and overburdened workforce,” said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. “This incredible award from MedTech Breakthrough underscores our commitment to innovation and comprehensive support to help deliver effective care coordination and ultimately pave the way for better health outcomes and stronger communities.

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories—including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and Privacy, and beyond—the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year’s program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“eIntervention facilitates vital linkages to care, improving health outcomes for individuals and communities alike. In today’s complex healthcare landscape, effective care coordination is crucial for individuals facing mental health and substance use disorders. Only 20% of the 20 million Americans with SUD seek treatment with barriers ranging from personal to systemic,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “By facilitating improved linkages to care, automating vital processes, and providing customizable solutions, eIntervention enhances engagement and streamlines communication, simplifying the navigation of complex healthcare systems. Congratulations to CHESS Health on winning ‘Best Care Orchestration Platform!’”

CHESS Health also offers a suite of digital health tools for prevention and recovery support, including an automated assessments tool, a powerful rules engine for contingency management, a family support app, and the evidence-based Connections app, which is proven to improve program adherence and completion through a peer-supported online community, a full library of coping and recovery tools, support meetings, digital CBT techniques, and 24/7 crisis support.

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health is a leading provider of effective, turnkey, evidence-based digital behavioral health solutions backed by peer support. These tools empower providers, health plans, and public sector organizations to address the substance use disorder crisis by enhancing prevention, facilitating care coordination, and improving adherence to care plans and treatment retention, ultimately resulting in better health outcomes.

For more information, visit www.chess.health

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

