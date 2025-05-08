Lucet Wins “Best Overall Mental Health Solution” Designation in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

International Annual Awards Program Honors Lucet’s Navigate & Connect Solution for Mental Health Innovation

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Lucet , a leading behavioral health ecosystem for health plans, providers and members, has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall Mental Health Solution” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2025 MedTech Breakthrough accolade was awarded in recognition of the breakthrough innovation represented in Lucet’s Navigate & Connect solution, which combines a cross-disciplinary team of compassionate care navigators and clinical case managers with an advanced technology platform to break down systemic accessibility barriers to behavioral health resources. The end-to-end solution connects members to high-quality behavioral healthcare across the entire acuity spectrum and includes a large network of providers, ensuring real clinical availability and rapid appointment scheduling so that members receive the timely treatment they deserve.

A breakthrough advantage to Lucet’s platform is its ability to reliably reduce appointment wait times from an average of over 45 days to just 5.2 days, with some members connecting to care within 24 hours, demonstrating the ability to optimize provider matching and workflows. Navigate & Connect makes this possible using direct scheduling technology to get members to care faster, then helps providers monitor and measure their progress longitudinally. This innovation is accomplished through the company’s proprietary Behavioral Health Index (BHI®), a comprehensive, clinically validated assessment tool that enables providers and health plans to take a holistic approach to care delivery.

Lucet’s approach improves outcomes and decreases the total cost of care generated for members. A recent Lucet study showed that 81% of members who booked an initial appointment through the platform had a second claims-confirmed appointment, demonstrating the solution's ability to ensure real-time access and a strong therapeutic alliance. In addition, appointments booked via Navigate & Connect have lower total medical expenses in comparison to members self-navigating to services on their own, with the study showing a $227 per member per month reduction in total medical expenses over a 12-month period, resulting in an impressive $8 million in annual cost avoidance for connected members. Hospital admissions were reduced by nearly 19% among Lucet-matched members in comparison to the over 6% increase in admissions among those who navigated to care independently.

“We purpose-built Navigate & Connect to address critical behavioral health challenges head on and ensure members receive timely treatment with a goal of optimizing access to mental health care for all while significantly impacting outcomes,” said Shana Hoffman, CEO of Lucet. “Thank you to MedTech Breakthrough for recognizing the true potential of our tech-enabled solution, which was built upon 20+ years of clinical research to empower payers to optimize behavioral healthcare and access for their members.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories—including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records, Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and Privacy, and beyond—the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year’s program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“By combining the power of people, technology and data, Lucet is truly disrupting the way behavioral health resources are accessed,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Lucet’s Navigate & Connect is a proven solution that leverages a combination of technology and a member-centric approach to connect individuals to available high-quality behavioral healthcare resources when they need it and with measurable success. We’re thrilled to award Lucet with this ‘Best Overall Mental Health Solution’ recognition!’”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lucet

Lucet is the only end-to-end solution enabling member connection to care across the entire acuity spectrum and supporting patient-provider matching— improving access through quality, speed and outcomes. Our unique combination of people, clinical expertise and technology is changing how health plans manage their networks, providers manage care pathways, and members manage their health. Powered by more than 15 million assessments and more than 20 years of data, Lucet is proven to successfully identify and connect people across the entire acuity spectrum with the right care in less than five days on average, and often as little as one day. Lucet is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. For more information, visit LucetHealth.com .

Media Contact Steve Johansson steve@medtechbreakthrough.com 213.255.3658

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.