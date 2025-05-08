Medisafe PATHWAYS, Eisai and Biogen Recognized for Alzheimer’s Disease Innovation in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Medisafe , the leading digital health and patient engagement platform, has been selected as winner of the “Best Care Coordination Platform” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

PATHWAYS by Medisafe streamlines patient tracking and enhances care coordination for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) treatment. The tool, a collaboration with Eisai and Biogen , helps healthcare providers (HCPs), clinics, and infusion centers efficiently manage the care of patients undergoing treatment by tracking required dosing and monitoring protocols. The tool is designed for FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies indicated for AD.

"Eisai and Biogen are proud to have collaborated with Medisafe to make PATHWAYS available. PATHWAYS offers innovative solutions to simplify the treatment and monitoring of individuals living with early Alzheimer's Disease who are on anti-amyloid-beta therapies, along with their care teams," said Sarah Foster, Executive Director, Site of Care and Health System Account Management at Eisai Inc. "We are honored to receive this recognition from MedTech Breakthrough, as it underscores Eisai’s commitment to our human health care mission and highlights the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories—including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond—the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year’s program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“The coordination of the increasingly complex diagnosis-to-infusion pathway can be a logistical and administrative challenge, particularly when it comes to keeping up with testing, scheduling, and monitoring,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “With the ability to schedule everything from dosages to MRI tests and more, PATHWAYS keeps everyone on the same page, simplifying the entire process, and giving patients the power to focus on what matters most – life. Congratulations on winning the ‘Best Care Coordination Platform’ award!”

PATHWAYS allows for the efficient management of patients’ care, from pre-treatment testing to post-infusion follow-ups, helping to stay on top of actions, tests, and appointments associated with the patient’s treatment journey. PATHWAYS can quickly assign and track individualized care plans that reflect different treatment stages. Dosing schedules can be more easily set up, and upcoming tests, such as MRI scans, can also easily be added. Every stakeholder across multiple care functions and sites of care has access to this information, simplifying real-time updates to treatment plans.

PATHWAYS is a complimentary web-based tool that is available to healthcare providers and includes technical training, resources, and customer support provided by Medisafe to help with a smooth implementation.

“Diseases like Alzheimer's impact the individual as well as their entire support team, requiring collaboration between healthcare providers, family and other stakeholders. We designed PATHWAYS to enable patients and providers to easily track their treatment progress which can be crucial with diseases whose treatments involve less frequent tests or check ups,” said Stacey Wasserman, CCO of Medisafe. “We’re proud to receive this award from MedTech Breakthrough and we will use it as inspiration to further our mission to empower patients to seamlessly manage their medications, and give them the tools they need to simplify their treatment regimen, and improve lives.”

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement company that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey and holistic health to drive outcomes, while providing real-time intelligence from a database of billions of data points. By combining advanced technology with behavioral science, Medisafe's multiple options support patients, providers, and payers at-scale by supporting better engagement, health management, and outcomes. Over 13M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution, which is also ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13485 certified.

Media Contact: Steve Johansson steve@medtechbreakthrough.com 213.255.3658

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.