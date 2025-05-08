Mosaic Unveils Trailside, the Final Piece at Lynn

Mosaic is excited to officially share the launch of Trailside, selling 10 homes in the first 48 hours of sales

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Homes (Mosaic) is excited to unveil Trailside , the final piece to Lynn, a Mosaic neighbourhood nearly a decade in the making. With sales starting this past weekend, Mosaic welcomed more than 150 visitors to the Trailside Home Store, selling 10 homes at Trailside in the first 48 hours.

Trailside is the final opportunity to own a brand-new home at Lynn. Designed with first-time buyers, families and downsizers in mind, Trailside offers more of what matters. Located next to Kirkstone Park and steps away from the North Shore Mountains, Trailside offers direct access to some of Metro Vancouver’s best hiking, cycling and outdoor activities. Families and outdoor thrill-seekers will appreciate being at the doorstep of a world-class trail network while still enjoying the conveniences of urban living.

For nearly a decade, Mosaic has been shaping the Lynn neighbourhood into one of the most desirable communities in North Vancouver. Always staying true to its promise of delivering “A Better Home,” for the last 25 years Mosaic has created over 8,000 homes with striking design and cozy, inviting interiors. The Homes at Trailside are some of their best yet.

“We’re incredibly proud of how our Lynn community is coming together,” says Geoff Duyker, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mosaic Homes. “It’s been exciting to see strong interest from Lynn Valley locals—many of whom are either purchasing their first home or looking to stay in the neighbourhood with more space to grow.”

Trailside offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with tall 10-ft ceilings and oversized windows that bring in tons of natural light. Each home comes with a large outdoor space—whether it’s a ground-level patio or a big balcony—with views of the North Shore all around. Kitchens come outfitted with wood-grain cabinets, quartz countertops, and brushed nickel hardware, while bathrooms offer oversized tiles, frameless glass showers, and relaxing soaker tubs. Homes at Trailside will feature a SMEG appliance package, one of the first new communities in Metro Vancouver to offer SMEG’s new major appliance line.

Homeowners at Trailside will also have access to the Lynn Club, a private 10,000 square-foot clubhouse designed just for the community. It includes an indoor pool, fitness centre, the Mountain Lounge with a cozy fireplace and shared kitchen, and an outdoor gathering area. The Lynn Club opens this summer, and Trailside homeowners can enjoy it from the day they move in.

Construction at Trailside is expected to begin in the summer and will welcome its first homeowners by mid-2027. The Trailside Home Store, located at 2517 Mountain Highway in Lynn Valley, North Vancouver, is open daily from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. Visit mosaichomes.com/property/trailside for more information.

