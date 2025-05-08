Delfina Care Named “Best Maternal Health Platform” in 9th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market, today announced that Delfina Care Inc. , a healthcare technology company addressing the maternal health crisis with AI-powered care, has been selected as winner of the “Best Maternal Health Platform” award in the 9th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the Delfina Care platform. This AI-powered solution enables care teams to identify those patients who would benefit from early intervention and create effective care plans for pregnancy and postpartum while offering individuals insights into their health, accessible education, and culturally competent support. Delfina supports the end-to-end birthing journey, improving engagement and outcomes while preserving trust in the patient-prenatal care provider relationship.

Delfina’s centralized platform enables obstetrics practices and Delfina virtual care teams to stay up-to-date on a patient’s day-to-day health. Pregnant members receive an engaging app with equitable access to education, telehealth services, and at-home monitoring. Members use the app to track symptoms and biometrics like weight, blood pressure, and blood sugar. The app offers an OB-GYN-reviewed health library, an AI chatbot for common questions, local resources, community support, and 24/7 access to a doula for non-clinical advice and emotional support.

Combining user-entered data with inputs from electronic health records (EHR) and remote patient monitoring (RPM), Delfina provides real-world evidence for a more holistic picture of patient health. The platform’s patented machine-learning models focus on critical pregnancy complications like hypertensive disorders and gestational diabetes, and can predict which patients are most likely to benefit from early intervention.

“Delfina is driven by connection. In a fragmented maternal healthcare system, we are building to connect and empower families with that next level of connectivity. We work with families, care teams, and health plans to ensure every aspect of maternal healthcare is both proactively addressed and tightly coordinated,” said Senan Ebrahim, MD, PhD, CEO and Founder of Delfina. “We are transforming the paradigm of pregnancy care with AI-optimized interventions and personalized support to solve the national maternal health crisis.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories—including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond—the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year’s program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

“Delfina Care is transforming maternal health, delivering intelligent pregnancy care for alll–-to all. The US maternal health crisis is alarming, with a maternal mortality rate more than twice as high as in other high-income countries. Left to their own devices, pregnant women are having to scribble down blood pressure values or play telephone with their OB-GYN and nutritionist,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “By combining cutting-edge predictive analytics, individualized care interventions, and seamless integration with primary prenatal care teams, Delfina sets a new standard for proactive, virtual, and data-driven maternal healthcare.”

Delfina partners with health plans, employers, and health systems to provide accessible, personalized healthcare services. In addition, Delfina is accessible with a 2G cellular connection, delivering an equally high level of care in rural areas and OB care deserts.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services, and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity, and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Delfina

Delfina is transforming pregnancy care by partnering with payors, providers, and community organizations to deliver equitable, data-driven maternal health support. Through its innovative platform, Delfina empowers prenatal care teams with actionable insights, reducing disparities and improving outcomes for moms and babies. To learn more about Delfina's mission and solutions, visit delfina.com .

Media Contact Steve Johansson steve@medtechbreakthrough.com 213.255.3658

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.