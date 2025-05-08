RTI Connext® Named “Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution” by MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Building on Strong Year of Growth in Healthcare, RTI is Recognized for Continued Leadership in Enabling Connected, Intelligent MedTech Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the software framework company for physical AI systems, today announced that RTI Connext® has been selected as the winner of the “Healthcare Overall Best Connected Healthcare Solution” award conducted by MedTech Breakthrough . This marks RTI's second win in the program, underscoring its leadership in providing AI-enabled connectivity solutions to leading MedTech companies across surgical robotics, patient monitoring, critical care, and medical imaging. Connext provides a real-time, data-centric software framework that accelerates the development of interoperable, intelligent, and secure medical systems.

“We’re honored to receive this award that recognizes our contributions in enabling the next wave of innovation in medical technology,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “With Connext, development teams can focus on building intelligent architectures without worrying about managing complex infrastructure. As a trusted partner to many industry leaders, RTI is proud to provide the foundational software that enables the future of connected, AI-powered healthcare.”

As organizations increasingly shift toward AI-driven capabilities, RTI delivers the foundational software infrastructure to support this transformation. Most recently, RTI introduced Connext® AI, a suite of LLM-powered tools designed to build robust, scalable real-time systems. By offering intelligent assistance with system design, coding, and debugging, Connext AI accelerates time to market, streamlines development workflows, and enhances overall system reliability.

Notably, Connext plays a pivotal role in enabling NVIDIA Holoscan to integrate AI into existing healthcare systems—bridging legacy infrastructure with the future of intelligent care. Connext is also a foundational component in advanced surgical robotics, supporting more than 15 commercial programs that integrate diverse surgical elements. This versatility is exemplified in applications ranging from remote surgery—such as Monogram Orthopaedics’ world-first fully remote total knee arthroplasty—to powering minimally invasive platforms like Levita Magnetics' MARS system.

“The healthcare industry requires smart, connected devices to process high-speed data and leverage interoperable applications and systems across components, platforms, and networks,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, MedTech Breakthrough. “RTI’s technology delivers on this need, providing a data-centric framework where distributed applications can seamlessly access data flowing anywhere in the system. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire RTI team for taking home our ‘Healthcare Overall Best Connected Healthcare Solution’ award.”

To learn more about RTI in MedTech, please visit the RTI website: rti.com/healthcare .

About RTI

RTI is the software framework company for physical AI systems, with a mission to run a smarter world. RTI Connext® provides the data architecture for over 2,000 designs in Aerospace and Defense, Medtech, Automotive, and Robotics – running in more than $1T of total deployed systems worldwide. Only RTI combines decades of technical expertise with industry-leading software and tools to develop smarter systems, faster. Learn more at www.rti.com .

