Epiq and BigHand Partner to Launch New Integrated Business Transformation Solution for Law Firms and Legal Departments

Innovative workflow application enhances operational excellence for outsourced business services

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today a partnership with BigHand to launch a new integrated solution that seamlessly tracks outsourced business services.

The workflow management application is currently being adopted by two Am Law 10 law firms with others in the pipeline. These organizations are now able to optimize resource allocation, improve productivity, and maintain a synchronized workflow ecosystem across departments.

Epiq and BigHand have developed an API integration that enables BigHand's Workflow Management to work seamlessly with Epiq's workflow system, Epiq Connect. This seamless connection enables law firms and corporate legal departments to partner more effectively with Epiq service teams by submitting and tracking requests for contracted business transformation services. This collaboration enhances how legal teams delegate, manage, and measure support services—all in one connected experience. The solution accomplishes the following:

Improves efficiency, accountability, and turnaround times across legal support workflows

Delivers robust task-level reporting and operational transparency

Unifies the strength of both platforms and service expertise





The partnership will also provide organizations using Epiq Connect with financial metrics and analysis through BigHand’s warehousing and dashboarding capabilities. This collaboration is designed to give clients the latest tools and resources, ensuring legal experts make data-led decisions on staffing, training, and resource deployment. Having objective performance data across internal and external teams is game-changing for organizations looking to maximize client service and drive efficiency.

“The Epiq and BigHand partnership empowers organizations to leverage strategic, data-driven decision-making to drive operational innovation and unlock cost efficiencies,” said Michelle Connolly, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Solutions at Epiq. “While we’ve partnered with BigHand through mutual clients for years, this new integration will enable a more proactive approach across our shared customer bases and provide unmatched efficiency and insight. This enables Epiq to continue building a roadmap that aligns with our clients’ evolving needs – today and into the future.”

The integration streamlines processes reducing manual effort and ensures real-time visibility into operational functions. By leveraging this integration, clients can automate the exchange of workflow data, like service requests, between the two systems to enhance efficiency and accuracy in task assignment, status updates, and reporting. The technology provides valuable data for the following services:

Document production

Copier and printer services

Courier services

Inbound package management

Word processing

Facilities management services

Records and information governance services

Supply management services

Technology services





“Supporting our clients is at the heart of everything we do,” said Eric Wangler, Global Legal President of BigHand. “Many of our workflow clients use outsourcing partners like Epiq, and the demand for the seamless transfer of work and data on that work has continued to increase. Epiq’s desire to have the API connection for our technology will be a big value-add for our mutual clients and future clients alike. Our partners are essential to our success, helping us produce and support better outcomes for our clients across the world.”

Epiq’s business transformation team is entrusted by hundreds of clients worldwide, including 91 of the top 100 law firms, to drive organizational and operational innovation. This business process outsourcing is provided through highly skilled subject matter experts, proven best practices, and advanced technology solutions.

To stay connected to these industry trends, register for the webinar “Time for Change: How Data-Driven Firms Are Solving Workflow Challenges,” on June 4, 2025 at 11am ET. In this webinar, BigHand and Epiq will provide strategic insights into the state of the industry, drawing from the 2025 BigHand Legal Workflow report, which examines the challenges, themes, and focus areas currently faced by law firms.

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporate legal departments, law firms, and business professionals by integrating people, process, technology, and data. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal and compliance, settlement, and business administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 19 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq’s approximately 8,000 people worldwide create meaningful change at www.epiqglobal.com.

About BigHand

BigHand is a leading global provider of technology solutions for busy legal professionals that gives data and insights to increase value and profits​. BigHand's technology helps law firms to identify improvements across lawyer & support staff, document production, financial performance, and matter pricing. BigHand enables firms to give their customers a better experience while empowering their people to be their best. The challenges facing law firm professionals are bigger than ever. Understanding which areas to focus on and how to drive change simply, while looking after your clients, is not easy. BigHand’s team of experts work with 4,200 global law firms, including 82% of Am Law 200 and 83% of UK Top 200, to help solve these challenges. For more information, visit BigHand.com.

Press Contact

Carrie Trent

Epiq, Senior Director of Communications and Public Relations

Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com

Briana McCrory,

BigHand Chief Marketing Officer

Briana.mccrory@bighand.com

