TradeSta Goes Live on Avalanche: Mainnet Launch Brings Onchain Perpetual Trading to Crypto, Commodities, and RWAs

TradeSta is now live on Avalanche

AJELTAKE, MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TradeSta, a decentralized perpetual trading platform, has officially launched on the Avalanche C-Chain, bringing live, self-custodial trading for crypto, commodities, and real-world assets (RWAs) to Avalanche’s high-performance blockchain.

The mainnet launch marks a major milestone in TradeSta’s roadmap, offering users a fast, intuitive, and transparent way to access perpetual markets directly from their wallets — with no intermediaries, no signups, and no asset custody required.

Built for Avalanche. Built for Speed.

Avalanche’s C-Chain was selected for its scalability, sub-second transaction finality, and low-cost execution — making it ideal for real-time trading environments. Unlike congested chains where fees and delays are common, Avalanche ensures that TradeSta users can open and close positions efficiently, even in volatile conditions.

“Launching on Avalanche allows us to deliver the kind of high-performance, onchain trading experience that traders deserve,” said Kieron Cartledge, CEO of TradeSta. “This is DeFi infrastructure built for speed, scale, and self-custody.”

Trade Onchain. Stay in Control.

TradeSta users can now access perpetual contracts on major crypto assets and key commodity markets — including gold, silver, and oil — with up to 100x leverage. All positions are collateralized and settled in USDC, giving traders a straightforward, stable way to interact with volatile markets without centralized risk.

The platform is fully self-custodial and supports MetaMask, Core Wallet, and WalletConnect, allowing users to connect instantly and begin trading on Avalanche from day one.

“Everything we’ve built is designed to put users in control,” added Hasan Zahr, TradeSta CTO. “From wallet-native access to transparent, verifiable trades on Avalanche, this is a new standard for decentralized markets.”

What’s Available on Mainnet

Market + limit order trading

100x leverage on perpetual contracts

USDC collateral and payout

Self-custodial execution

Transparent pricing, fees, and liquidations — all visible on Avalanche explorer

Asset classes: Crypto, Commodities, RWAs

Bringing Perpetuals to New Markets

TradeSta’s mainnet launch isn’t just about going live — it’s about expanding what’s possible in decentralized trading. By introducing support for tokenized real-world assets and commodities, the platform bridges the gap between traditional markets and the DeFi ecosystem.

As tokenized asset adoption grows, TradeSta is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift — offering the tools and infrastructure needed to trade these markets trustlessly and transparently.

About TradeSta

TradeSta is a decentralized perpetuals trading platform built on Avalanche. The platform enables users to access high-leverage trading in crypto, commodities, and tokenized real-world assets through smart contracts — all with full self-custody and onchain transparency.

