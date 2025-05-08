Sonoco Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report

Showcasing Sustainability Impact of Eviosys Transformation and Global Progress

HARTSVILLE, S.C., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON), a global leader in value-added sustainable packaging, today released its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, marking its transformation into a more sustainable packaging company following the acquisition of Eviosys, Europe’s leading metal packaging manufacturer.

The union significantly enhances Sonoco’s sustainability footprint, global reach and circular packaging portfolio with an additional 6,300 new employees and 45 facilities across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Company is now a global leader in metal and fiber packaging, serving some of the best-known consumer and industrial brands, yielding measurable results toward sustainable solutions that achieve our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. ®

Renewable energy and energy efficiency investments have helped Sonoco advance towards its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets of 25% by 2030 from the 2020 baseline. They include solar installations in Hartsville, S.C., Texas, and Italy; high-efficiency turbo blowers in Stainland, U.K. and Subang, Indonesia; and a new biogas boiler in Subang.

In total, 27 sustainability projects were put in place 2024, including the development of Sonoco's first-ever Virtual Purchase Power Agreement with ENGIE North America for 140 MW of wind energy capacity, scheduled to be operational by the end of 2025. These initiatives have helped reduce energy use by 9.6%, exceeding its original 8% goal for 2030. In addition, increased use of intermodal transport in North America reduced CO₂ emissions by approximately 2,400 metric tons annually.

The integration of Eviosys, now called Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA, has further accelerated Sonoco’s sustainability goals. In 2024, Eviosys achieved a 26.3% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its 2020 baseline and earned an EcoVadis Platinum rating for the second year in a row, receiving a perfect score for environmental performance. Eviosys also installed five energy-efficient oxidizers at key sites, expected to reduce natural gas usage by 60% while eliminating solvent emissions.

“We’re proud of the measurable progress made across the organization with the opportunity to expand impact with the addition of Eviosys,” said Scott Byrne, Sonoco Vice President of Global Sustainability. “Together, we’re building a truly global platform for circular innovation, climate action and sustainable growth.”

Sonoco’s packaging portfolio continues to reflect a commitment to recyclability, consumer convenience and environmental stewardship. Innovations include Sonoco’s Rigid Paper Container and lightweight, two-piece steel aerosols developed for compressed-air dusters — both advance circularity through smart, scalable solutions, alongside Eviosys’ award-winning Ecopeel™, an easy-open food can that uses less material and cuts carbon emissions by 20%, and Horizon™, a lightweight overcap that enhances recyclability. Both Ecopeel and Horizon have been honored at the 2024 Oscar de l’Emballage Awards for excellence in sustainable packaging.

“Our Better Packaging. Better Life.® purpose continues to guide everything we do,” said Howard Coker, Sonoco President and CEO. “Our teams are innovating, investing and collaborating across the globe to build a more sustainable future for our customers, communities and our planet.”

For more on the frameworks and guidelines supporting Sonoco’s economic, environmental, social and governance standards, download the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report: Reports | Sonoco Products Company.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.,® we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

Contact: Roger Schrum

843-339-6018

roger.schrum@sonoco.com

