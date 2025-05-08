Kochava Welcomes Renowned Media Executive Peter Naylor to Board of Directors

SANDPOINT, Idaho, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kochava , the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel attribution and measurement, today announced that Peter Naylor has joined the company's board of directors. With over two decades of experience as a global ad sales executive, Naylor has delivered revenue and created demand for leading media companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Advertising Sales at Netflix, where he built the company's first advertising business.

"Peter's deep expertise in building successful advertising businesses and his track record of driving growth at some of the world's most prominent media companies make him an invaluable addition to our board," said Charles Manning, Founder and CEO of Kochava. "As Kochava continues to expand our powerful platform for growth, Peter's expert insights will be instrumental in helping us deliver even greater value to our clients."

At Netflix, Snap, Hulu, and NBCU, Naylor built market-leading strategies and high-performance teams that launched innovative advertising products and digital and content offerings. Now, he contributes his expertise in ideating and activating creative ways to fuel growth and move the hearts and minds of target audiences as a board member, advisor, investor, and consultant.

At Kochava, Naylor will capitalize on his vast expertise within the media and advertising sectors to offer strategic guidance and help steer the company's ongoing innovation and expansion. His appointment to the board reinforces Kochava's dedication to delivering best-in-class services across one powerful platform engineered for growth and outcomes across all channels.

“In a world where every dollar counts, one of the biggest trends in advertising is the sharp rise of outcome-driven media spending, and Kochava is leading the way with real-time data solutions and measurement,” said Naylor. "As media and advertising continue to evolve at lightning speed, Kochava’s innovative growth tools and deep data expertise gives brands the edge they need to keep pace and thrive. I’m thrilled to join the board and help the company and its customers succeed."

Throughout Naylor’s executive tenure, he has cultivated insights across his broad network and endeavored to drive the media industry forward. He was recognized with IAB’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his 22 years of board service, collaborating with the best in the industry to establish standards that make it easier for media companies to differentiate. Peter also served on the board of the Online Publishers Association, where he advocated for publishers with major platforms.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering leading omnichannel measurement, multi-touch attribution, modern MMM, and campaign management for data-driven brands and platforms. We empower advertisers and publishers to measure what matters and achieve privacy-durable growth tailored to your unique KPIs. Kochava’s growth stack gives you control with a single source of truth across your omnichannel media mix and all connected devices.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices globally. For more information visit www.kochava.com . Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca4efcd6-0e57-47bd-a04f-37be969a7adf.

Media contact: Leslie Amadio Director of Public Relations, Kochava lamadio@kochava.com

Peter Naylor Named to Kochava Board of Directors Kochava Welcomes Renowned Media Executive Peter Naylor to Board of Directors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.