BizCloud Experts Commits $500K to Accelerate SMB/SME and Startup Innovation and Journey on AWS

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BizCloud Experts today announced a $500,000 investment to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) and startups accelerate their digital transformation on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new program provides hands-on technical and engineering support to help high-potential companies migrate, modernize, innovate and skill up on AWS - empowering them to drive growth, create jobs, and strengthen the U.S. economy.Empowering the Engines of the EconomySMBs and startups are the backbone of the American economy, contributing 43.5% of U.S. GDP and employing 45.9% of American workers. These businesses are responsible for 70% of net new jobs since 2019 and account for nearly half of all annual job creation. Yet, many face barriers in accessing the latest cloud technologies that drive efficiency, innovation, and competitiveness.BizCloud Experts’ initiative addresses this gap by providing $500,000 worth of AWS-certified engineering hours—at no cost to participating companies. Rather than a traditional cash investment, this program delivers direct technical expertise to accelerate cloud adoption, AI integration, and security best practices.UNLOCKING THE POWER OF AWS:AWS is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, trusted by millions of organizations for its unmatched scalability, security, and innovation. Through this program, SMBs and startups will gain access to:1.) AI/ML Leadership: Over 200 AI and machine learning services, including Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock, enabling businesses to automate workflows, personalize customer experiences, and unlock new revenue streams.2.) Enterprise-Grade Security: 300+ compliance certifications, advanced identity and access management (IAM), and zero-trust security frameworks to protect sensitive data and meet regulatory requirements.3.) Global Scale and Reliability: 108 Availability Zones across 36 regions, ensuring high availability, low latency, and seamless expansion as businesses grow.Eligible companies will work side-by-side with BizCloud Experts’ AWS-certified architects to implement a set of proven accelerators, including:* Cloud migration and modernization* AI/ML solution deployment* Security and compliance automation* Cost optimization strategies* Data analytics and business intelligenceBy removing technical barriers and providing tailored support, BizCloud Experts enables SMBs and startups to focus on what matters most: building innovative products, scaling operations, and creating jobs.Every $1 invested in SMB cloud adoption generates an estimated $4.30 in local economic impact through job creation, productivity gains, and new business opportunities. With over 5 million new business applications filed annually since 2020, the need for accessible, enterprise-grade cloud solutions has never been greater.This isn’t charity—it’s sound economics,” said Nagesh Kunamneni, President of BizCloud Experts. “When small businesses and startups succeed, they don’t just create jobs—they spark ideas, fuel dreams, and uplift entire communities. At BizCloud, we’re proud to help them harness the power of AWS, giving them access to world-class technology—without the complexity or cost—so they can grow with confidence and compete on a global stage.The BizCloud Experts AWS Accelerator is open to SMBs and startups in healthcare, clean energy, AI-driven verticals, and other high-growth sectors. Interested companies can apply at https://bizcloudexperts.com/smb-aws-accelerator-program through August 30, 2025. Priority will be given to businesses with clear digital transformation goals and a commitment to leveraging AWS for long-term growth.ABOUT BIZCLOUD EXPERTS:BizCloud Experts is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with over a decade of experience guiding more than 1,500+ Businesses / initiatives through successful cloud transformations and launches. With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, the company offers cutting-edge technologies and services that transform operations, improve efficiency, and drive growth. BizCloud Experts empowers businesses across various industries to leverage the power of the cloud by helping customers migrate, modernize, and optimize their IT and cloud solutions. For more information visit https://www.bizcloudexperts.com

