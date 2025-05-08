STARDEER Platform Adds $50 Million Funding to Support SOL Ecosystem, Compliantly Promoting Web3 Development

New York, USA, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The globally leading compliant digital asset trading platform STARDEER.com today officially announced an additional $50 million to its existing SOL ecosystem support fund to accelerate the development of Solana ecosystem projects. This funding will cover various areas, including infrastructure development, DApp incubation, liquidity mining, and developer incentives, aiming to promote the healthy and rapid growth of the Web3 industry in a legal and compliant manner.







This funding increase is an expansion of the original $10 million support plan that has been successfully operating, demonstrating STARDEER's firm commitment to investing in the Web3 ecosystem and highlighting its high recognition of Solana's future potential as a high-performance public chain.







SOL Token Surges, Highlighting the Value of Web3 Infrastructure



Recently, the price of the SOL token has experienced a strong rebound. Data shows that since the fourth quarter of 2024, SOL has risen over 280%, ranking among the top in terms of growth among major public chain assets, with its market cap returning to the global top 5 of crypto assets. This growth is attributed to the rapid expansion of Solana's applications in DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and its efficient, low-cost network performance that continues to attract global developers and institutional investors.







Several international investment banks have also released research reports predicting that the Solana chain will become one of the core supports of global Web3 infrastructure within the next three years. Particularly in emerging areas like AI + DeFi, on-chain payments, and asset tokenization (RWA), Solana is demonstrating immense innovative potential and practical application value.







STARDEER’s CEO Ethan Walker stated: "Solana not only represents a revolution in the next generation of public chain technology but also carries the hope of reconstructing the financial, commercial, and internet infrastructure of the global blockchain ecosystem. STARDEER is firmly optimistic about the long-term development potential of the Solana ecosystem. By adding a $50 million support fund, we hope to collaborate with more developers and innovators to accelerate the landing of Web3.0."



STARDEER Promotes the Prosperity of the Solana Ecosystem, Creating a Global Compliance Development Model







Funding support directions include:



- Early project incubation: Providing seed funds to support startups on the Solana chain.



- Liquidity mining incentives: Injecting liquidity to enhance the trading depth and activity of Solana assets.



- Developer reward programs: Global developers can apply for special bonuses to create innovative DApps.



- Green listing channels: High-quality Solana ecosystem projects can quickly go live on the STARDEER exchange and enjoy 0-fee listing support.







STARDEER Platform: A Global Compliant, Secure, and Efficient Digital Asset Trading Platform



As an industry leader, STARDEER has successfully obtained the MSB license from the U.S. and SEC registration, expanding its compliance footprint in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, fully covering the global financial regulatory framework.



In terms of compliance and security, STARDEER implements a 1:1 full asset reserve system, storing all user assets with the Federal Reserve, regulatory financial institutions, and cold/hot wallet systems, subject to regular audits by international auditing firms to ensure asset transparency and security.



For trading experience, STARDEER.com is equipped with a self-developed ultra-high-speed matching engine capable of 3 million TPS, a multi-layer AI risk control system, and a global liquidity network, supporting transactions of various Solana ecosystem projects, including SOL, BONK, RAY, mSOL, and JUP, providing users with an exceptionally smooth and secure digital asset trading experience.



STARDEER.com—Partnering with the Solana ecosystem to empower global Web3 innovation and development!



Media Contact

Contact: Roger B. Bustillos

Company Name: Stardeer Ltd

Website: https://stardeer.com/

Email: Roger@stardeer.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



Roger B. Bustillos Roger(at)stardeer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.