Juggling Investor Demands? Learn How IROs Make Every Minute Count

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: Webinar – Strategic Time Management for Today’s IRO

Today, IR teams are under more pressure than ever before. New regulations, rising ESG expectations and more direct engagement with investors mean today’s IROs need to work smarter, move faster and manage their time more carefully.

In this live session, you’ll hear directly from top IR professionals on how they juggle competing priorities, organize their teams and get the most out of the time and resources available.

You’ll learn:

How leading IROs divide their time across activities

Smart ways to structure your team for success

Top tips for how to stay on track during high-stakes moments like investor days

And more!

WHEN: Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 11:00am ET

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Lisa Caperelli – Former VP, Investor Relations at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation – Lisa has more than 20 years of experience leading IR communications strategies at biotech companies. Prior to joining Arbutus, Lisa oversaw investor relations at Harmony where she assisted the company in its IPO, increased analyst coverage and generated investor education and awareness around the company's first year of sales for its FDA-approved product.



Erik Carlson – Chief Operating Officer at Notified - Erik is the COO of Notified, leading product, operations and finance. With over a decade in private equity and business transformation, he has advised on 100+ deals at PwC and led M&A integration. Based in New York City, he brings extensive expertise in driving strategic growth.



Katie Keita – IR Lead at Kneat Solutions - Katie has over 20 years of IR experience with tech companies. She now leads IR at Kneat Solutions, helping grow its presence in life sciences. Previously, she built Shopify's IR program and expanded Dell EMC's investor base.



Katie has over 20 years of IR experience with tech companies. She now leads IR at Kneat Solutions, helping grow its presence in life sciences. Previously, she built Shopify’s IR program and expanded Dell EMC’s investor base. Steve Wade (Moderator) – Head of Content at IR Impact - Steve leads content at IR Impact and Governance Intelligence, focusing on IR, governance and sustainability. He curates events and digital content, and has spoken at major forums like the UN and World Bank.

WHY:

With greater demands and fewer resources, managing time well has become a key skill for today’s IR teams. Whether you’re getting ready for your next investor day or handling quarterly earnings, this webinar will give you practical tips and ideas to help you stay focused and make a bigger impact.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it’s reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world’s largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified, an EQ company.



Media Contact

Caroline Smith – caroline.smith@icrinc.com

Juggling Investor Demands? Learn How IROs Make Every Minute Count Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 11:00am ET

