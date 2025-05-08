Snackable Media, a Leading Multicultural Ad Network, Acquires AdGrid.io to Boost Programmatic Tech

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snackable Media, a multicultural ad network founded by digital media executive Justin Barton and focused on helping small and medium-sized sites monetize their ad inventory, today announced its acquisition of AdGrid, a leading publisher-first ad operations platform. The acquisition marks a strategic move by Snackable Media to expand its footprint in the digital advertising and ad tech space, offering a more comprehensive suite of solutions to publishers, media companies, and content creators.

Under Justin Barton's leadership, Snackable Media has built a reputation for delivering engaging, high-performing content experiences to multicultural audiences. The integration of AdGrid’s cutting-edge ad operations technology will now empower Snackable Media and its partners with a full-stack platform for ad management, programmatic monetization, rich media innovation, and audience extension.





"AdGrid has built an impressive platform that gives publishers the tools and transparency they need to truly own their ad operations," said Justin Barton, Founder and CEO of Snackable Media. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to help digital media companies and independent creators maximize their monetization opportunities while maintaining full control over their business."

AdGrid’s full product suite — including the Self-Serve Wrapper, Managed Service Rev Share Wrapper, Prebid Adapter, Self-Serve Curation Ad Marketplace, and Self-Serve Rich Media Templates — will continue to operate under the Snackable Media umbrella, with immediate plans for expansion and integration into new verticals including CTV and Audio.

About Snackable Media: Founded by Justin Barton, Snackable Media is a multicultural ad network focused on delivering quick, engaging, and revenue-optimized content experiences across web, mobile, and Connected TV platforms. Through a blend of editorial innovation and ad tech expertise, Snackable Media helps brands connect with diverse audiences and enables publishers to grow and monetize their reach effectively.

About AdGrid: AdGrid is a publisher-first ad operations platform that empowers media companies, publishers, and independent creators to manage and optimize their advertising stacks with greater transparency, efficiency, and profitability. Its self-service and managed solutions are trusted by digital businesses seeking to scale their revenue without sacrificing control.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Justin Barton

Snackable Media

justin@snackablemedia.com

www.snackablemedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa566c27-eb82-4da9-8339-56c26b692e88

Justin Barton AdGrid - Snackable Media Company Justin Barton, AdGrid a Snackable Media Company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.