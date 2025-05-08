Vector Institute awards up to $2.1 million in scholarships to Ontario's top AI graduate students

120 graduate students have been awarded a $17,500 merit-based scholarship from the Vector Institute for the 2025-26 academic year

TORONTO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Vector Institute awarded scholarships to 120 top AI graduate students across Ontario. The merit-based, $17,500 Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence (VSAI) supports top candidates enrolled in Vector-recognized master's programs or pursuing individualized AI study paths.

"We're incredibly proud of this year's outstanding scholarship recipients,” says Melissa Judd, Vector’s Vice President, Research Operations and Academic Partnerships. “Through the Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence, we're not just supporting graduate students — we're connecting them with opportunities that keep them building, innovating, and leading right here in Canada. Their success reinforces Ontario's position as a global centre for AI excellence."

The 2025-26 recipients represent diverse academic fields including engineering, computer science, health informatics, and business analytics. The $2.1 million awarded in scholarship funding supports Ontario's growing AI talent pipeline, with previous recipients now building their careers at organizations like TD, OMERS, Trillium Health Partners, ChainML, Cohere, and more.

“The Vector Scholarship in AI was the critical bridge that legitimized my transition from finance to AI, giving me credibility in a competitive field,” says Daniel Kur, Senior Machine Learning Scientist with Theoriq, an AI protocol by ChainML. “The recognition opened doors that would have otherwise remained closed, and has assisted in obtaining my current role at a startup.”

Beyond financial support, VSAI recipients and students enrolled in master’s programs recognized by the Vector Institute can attend events and talks where they can meet top AI researchers and teams from Canadian enterprises. They can also access Vector’s Digital Talent Hub, which connects AI professionals from Vector’s community with industry and institutional employers. Since 2018, Ontario companies and organizations have hired more than 2,500 Vector-affiliated students from AI master’s programs, including VSAI recipients.

“On behalf of the Government of Ontario, we extend our sincere congratulations to the recipients of this year’s Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Ontario’s reputation as a global tech powerhouse is built on our world-class research institutions, strong industry partnerships, and our growing ecosystem of more than 75,000 STEM graduates each year. By continuing to strengthen partnerships between academia and industry leaders, Ontario is building a resilient economy where companies from around the world can pursue excellence in innovation."

This eighth round of VSAI recipients will attend 15 universities across Ontario. Eight hundred and two scholarships have been awarded since the program launched in 2018, and the number of Vector-recognized AI master's programs has grown to 28 across Ontario, reflecting the demand for AI talent. For the fourth consecutive year, Ontario universities have surpassed the province's goal of producing 1,000 AI master's graduates annually.

“Ontario post-secondary students are producing ground-breaking artificial intelligence research that is actively shaping our province as a leader in emerging technology,” said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. “This scholarship will further equip our top graduate students with the tools they need to continue making innovative discoveries that build a more dynamic and resilient economy for Ontario.”

This year’s scholarship program was supported by the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. The 2026-27 scholarship nomination dates will be announced in Fall 2025. Learn more about the Vector Scholarship in Artificial Intelligence

Universities of Vector's 2025 scholarship recipients

Brock University

Carleton University

Lakehead University

McMaster University

Ontario Tech University

Queen's University

Toronto Metropolitan University

University of Guelph

University of Ottawa

University of Toronto

University of Waterloo

University of Windsor

Western University

Wilfrid Laurier University

York University





About Vector Institute

The Vector Institute is an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence, excelling in machine learning and deep learning. Our vision is to drive excellence and leadership in Canada’s knowledge, creation, and use of AI to foster economic growth and improve the lives of Canadians. The Vector Institute is funded by the Government of Ontario, the Government of Canada through CIFAR Pan-Canadian AI Strategy, and industry sponsors across Canada.

For further information or media enquiries, please contact: media@vectorinstitute.ai.

