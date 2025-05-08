New Report Reveals Widespread Data Collection Struggles as Manual Processes Hold Teams Back in 2025

98% of teams using manual workflows report inefficiencies—FormAssembly research explores what’s blocking progress and how to fix it.

Bloomington, IN, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly, a leading provider of secure, forms-based data collection solutions, today released its report, Data Collection in 2025: Challenges, Risks, and the Path to Smarter Automation. Based on a survey of CRM, Compliance, and Data professionals, the report explores the operational, security, and technology hurdles organizations face as they work to modernize and automate their data collection strategies.

As data enters organizations from every direction—collected by different teams, using different tools, for different purposes—disconnected intake processes have become a growing source of inefficiency, inaccuracy, and risk. Without centralized oversight or alignment, teams face mounting challenges in maintaining visibility, enforcing security, and ensuring compliance across their tech stack. The report highlights where inefficiencies, risks, and missed opportunities are having the greatest impact:

– 98% of respondents relying on manual processes struggle with inefficiencies in how data is collected, routed, and managed—often due to a patchwork of paper forms, disconnected tools, and inconsistent automation. Data quality issues are rooted in fragmentation – 80% of respondents report problems with data accuracy and integrity, driven by poor integration across tools, siloed systems, and a lack of visibility into the full data lifecycle.

– 80% of respondents report problems with data accuracy and integrity, driven by poor integration across tools, siloed systems, and a lack of visibility into the full data lifecycle. Security concerns are well-founded – 91% of respondents express concern about data security—and even with half of the data they collect classified as sensitive, many acknowledge significant gaps in how that data is protected throughout the collection process.

– 91% of respondents express concern about data security—and even with half of the data they collect classified as sensitive, many acknowledge significant gaps in how that data is protected throughout the collection process. Automation is the goal, but the path is complex – While 99% of respondents see automation as an opportunity to improve data collection, success depends on connected systems, standardized processes, and secure infrastructure.

“Data should be one of an organization’s most valuable assets, but too often, the way it’s collected and managed creates more risk than reward,” said Tom Urie, President and Chief Operating Officer at FormAssembly. “Our findings reveal a clear reality: many teams are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of data and the complexity of the people, processes, and platforms required to manage it. This report is designed to be a catalyst, empowering organizations to move away from fragmented, manual workflows and toward secure, automated systems that fully unlock the value of their data.”

The Data Collection in 2025 report is for professionals in data operations, IT, CRM, and compliance roles. It offers a practical roadmap to identify risks, align cross-functional goals, and adopt tools that improve outcomes without compromising security or usability. As data volumes and complexity rise, organizations must move beyond temporary fixes to embrace integrated, scalable, and secure data collection strategies. This report shows what’s at stake—and where leaders should focus in 2025 and beyond.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is a leading forms-based data collection platform trusted by organizations worldwide. Known for its ease of use, enterprise-grade security, and seamless Salesforce integration, FormAssembly empowers businesses in highly regulated industries—such as financial services, healthcare, higher education, nonprofits, and government—to streamline data workflows and maintain compliance. To learn more, visit www.formassembly.com.

