LiveWorld Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LiveWorld looks to increase its AI investment

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK , May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for first quarter 2025.

Three Months 2025 Financial and Business Highlights

Total three months revenues of $2.6 million

Healthcare revenues of $2.3 million in Q1 2025

Net loss from operations of $276,000 a reduction of 45% when compared to 2024

Net Cash decreased by $1.6 million to $5.0 million from December 31, 2024

Management Commentary

“In the first quarter of the 2025 our total revenues were relatively flat when comparing 2024 to 2025, as both were approximately $2.6 million for the period, reflecting continued client concerns with the economy,” commented David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “For the rest of 2025 we will continue to invest in our AI initiatives, as well as look for growth opportunities from new and existing clients. These investments may lead to increment losses.”

“For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we saw a cash burn of approximately $1.5 million for the period of net cash available for operations. This is a timing issue with contract renewals for 2025,” continued David Houston. “As we finalize these renewals, we see our accounts receivables grow, and in the first quarter our AR grew from approximately $682,000 to over $2.3 million, or almost $1.7 million. As we start to collect the receivables, we anticipate the cash will improve over the rest of 2025.”

“Our focus continues to bring value to our clients through the integration of a human touch with advanced technology,” said Peter Friedman, LiveWorld Chairman & CEO. “To support this vision during 2024 and continuing in 2025 we are expanding our investment in AI. Our first dedicated AI product, the AI Pharma Brand Reputation Index, was launched in Q1. We expect to be in beta for our next generation of AI products later this year.”

Financial Review for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Total revenues were flat when comparing the first quarter of 2025 to 2024. Revenues were approximately $2.6 million for the three months 2025 and 2024 respectively.

The company reported a net loss for the three months of approximately $276,000 or 12% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $498,000 or 20% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2024. This was a reduction of approximately 45% when comparing the two periods.

The company finished the quarter with approximately $5.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $6.6 million at the end of 2024. The net cash available for operations was approximately $4.7 million at the end of March 31, 2025, compared to the $6.2 million at the end of 2024 . The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a social-first digital agency and software company that unlocks the full potential of social media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions. We provide brand marketers bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social moderation and engagement that activates interactions, software that enriches customer experiences, and compliance that enables and accelerates digital programs.

With over 29 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld .

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 5,045 $ 6,603 Accounts receivable, net 2,342 682 Prepaid expenses 461 290 Total current assets 7,848 7,575 Property and equipment, net 31 33 Other assets 27 27 Total assets $ 7,906 $ 7,635 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 213 $ 182 Accrued employee expenses 581 1,068 Other accrued liabilities 337 413 Deferred revenue 1,860 860 Total current liabilities 2,991 2,523 Total liabilities 2,991 2,523 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 144,530 144,451 Accumulated deficit (139,649 ) (139,373 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,915 5,112 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,906 $ 7,635





LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Total revenues $ 2,575 $ 2,572 Cost of revenues 1,514 1,577 Gross Margin 1,061 995 Operating Expense Product development 275 272 Sales and marketing 440 510 General and administrative 638 711 Total operating expense 1,353 1,493 Income from operations (292 ) (498 ) Income before tax (292 ) (498 ) Other Income 17 1 Provision for income taxes (1 ) 1 Net income from operations (276 ) (498 ) Earnings per share analysis from operations: Basic income per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 20 $ 18 Product development 5 5 Sales and marketing 8 8 General and administrative 46 45 Total stock-based compensation $ 79 $ 76





LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (276 ) $ (498 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 6 6 Stock-based compensation 79 76 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,660 ) (562 ) Other assets (171 ) (124 ) Accounts payable 31 (2 ) Accrued liabilities (563 ) (214 ) Deferred revenue 1,000 1,004 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,554 ) (314 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4 ) (5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4 ) (5 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options ---- ---- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ---- ---- Change in cash and cash equivalent (1,558 ) (319 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,603 4,635 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,045 $ 4,316 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income tax paid $ 1 $ 1

