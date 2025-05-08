Submit Release
RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

DALLAS, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 ended March 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • The company recorded net income of $0.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a 10.4% increase from the same period of the prior year.
  • Income before taxes increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, an 11.2% increase.
  • Total revenue was $3.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the same as it was in the same period of the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 13.2% increase.
  • On a fully diluted basis, net income per share increased by $0.01 to $0.05 for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.04 in the same period of the prior year.
  • Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 2.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.
  • Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 5.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $0.7 million on March 30, 2025.
  • Short-term investments were $8.0 million on March 30, 2025.
  • Rave repurchased 500,000 shares of common stock for $1.2 million in the third quarter.
  • Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished at 98.
  • Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 20.
  • Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 19.

“Quarter Three represented our 20th consecutive quarter of profitability as we continue to deliver profitable operating results,” said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

“New marketing and existing strategic initiatives delivered both a strong top and bottom line in quarter three," continued Solano. “During the third quarter, we tested a new value driven promotion called I$8 at Pizza Inn, or as spoken ‘I ate at Pizza Inn’. The offer allows guests to dine at our buffets for $8.00 all day on weekdays. To date, we have introduced the promotion to two stores supported by an aggressive marketing campaign and have seen year-over-year sales increases of over twenty percent. We will roll the promotion accompanied by media out to twelve additional lower to mid volume buffet stores in quarter four.”

Solano added, “We continue to build our pipeline for both new and reimaged stores. We expect to have eight to ten reimages completed by the end of the fiscal year and the reimage results continue to be very positive. Not only is the physical appearance much improved, so are sales. For the reimages completed to date, the average sales lift compared to the rest of the brand is a 7.6% increase with an average return on investment of 56%”

“The operational improvements that doubled the make-line capacity at Pie Five have resulted in sales increases in the third quarter,” reported Vice President of Operations Zack Viljoen, adding “Average wait times for guests 10th in line have dropped from 20 minutes to just 9, in-store throughput has nearly doubled, and operations are running more consistently with faster, smoother service and multiple stores set sales records during the quarter after implementing the changes.”

Chief Financial Officer Jay Rooney added, “It was great to see the fruits of the team’s labor as our initiatives delivered positive movement in same store sales. Nineteen Pizza Inn and three Pie Five restaurants had their highest sales weeks since at least 2018. Also impressive was the bottom-line growth, as we have grown pre-tax income by $96,000 for the quarter and $484,000 for the year to date from the same periods in the prior year.” 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.

“EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, gain/loss on sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, franchise default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income is included with the accompanying financial statements.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Assumptions relating to these forward-looking statements involve judgments with respect to, among other things, the effectiveness of our cost cutting measures, the timing to complete as well as the continued returns on our reimaging initiatives, the strength of our development pipeline, as well as future economic, competitive and market conditions, regulatory framework and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Although the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are believed to be reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation that the objectives and plans of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. will be achieved.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.
Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. These, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza.

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 30,
2025 		  March 24,
2024 		  March 30,
2025 		  March 24,
2024
REVENUES $ 2,966     $ 2,962     $ 8,885     $ 8,795  
                       
COSTS AND EXPENSES                      
General and administrative expenses   1,302       1,272       4,032       3,932  
Franchise expenses   768       812       2,592       2,828  
Provision (recovery) for credit losses   (14 )     11       (22 )     46  
Interest income   (84 )     (45 )     (253 )     (93 )
Depreciation and amortization expense   44       58       140       170  
Total costs and expenses   2,016       2,108       6,489       6,883  
INCOME BEFORE TAXES   950       854       2,396       1,912  
Income tax expense   228       200       541       319  
NET INCOME $ 722     $ 654     $ 1,855     $ 1,593  
                       
INCOME PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK                      
Basic $ 0.05     $ 0.04     $ 0.13     $ 0.11  
Diluted $ 0.05     $ 0.04     $ 0.13     $ 0.11  
                       
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING                      
Basic   14,508       14,587       14,595       14,395  
Diluted   14,532       14,737       14,618       14,546  
                               


RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
  March 30,
2025 		  June 30,
2024
ASSETS          
CURRENT ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 734     $ 2,886  
Short-term investments   7,987       4,945  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $30 and $57, respectively   1,221       1,411  
Notes receivable, current   45       68  
Assets held for sale   24       33  
Deferred contract charges, current   21       26  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   216       167  
Total current assets   10,248       9,536  
           
LONG-TERM ASSETS          
Property and equipment, net   147       182  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   565       817  
Intangible assets definite-lived, net   191       252  
Notes receivable, net of current portion   86       79  
Deferred tax asset, net   4,297       4,756  
Deferred contract charges, net of current portion   177       197  
Total assets $ 15,711     $ 15,819  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
CURRENT LIABILITIES          
Accounts payable - trade $ 425     $ 359  
Accrued expenses   600       915  
Operating lease liabilities, current   367       402  
Deferred revenues, current   183       343  
Total current liabilities   1,575       2,019  
           
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES          
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   300       555  
Deferred revenues, net of current portion   488       543  
Total liabilities   2,363       3,117  
           
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (SEE NOTE D)          
           
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 26,000,000 shares; issued 25,647,171 and 25,522,171 shares, respectively; outstanding 14,211,566 and 14,586,566 shares, respectively   256       255  
Additional paid-in capital   37,558       37,563  
Retained earnings   6,767       4,912  
Treasury stock, at cost          
Shares in treasury: 11,435,605 and 10,935,605 respectively   (31,233 )     (30,028 )
Total shareholders' equity   13,348       12,702  
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,711     $ 15,819  
               


RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
   
  Nine Months Ended
  March 30,
2025 		  March 24,
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
Net income $ 1,855     $ 1,593  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:          
Amortization of discount on short-term investment   (110 )      
Impairment of long-lived assets and other lease charges   9        
Stock-based compensation expense   178       127  
Depreciation and amortization   70       107  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets   276       314  
Amortization of definite-lived intangible assets   61       63  
Non-cash lease expense   19        
Provision (recovery) for credit losses   (22 )     46  
Deferred income tax   459       247  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   212       (239 )
Notes receivable   (18 )     (30 )
Deferred contract charges   25       20  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (49 )     (227 )
Accounts payable - trade   66       150  
Accrued expenses   (315 )     (217 )
Operating lease liabilities   (333 )     (356 )
Deferred revenues   (215 )     (267 )
  Cash provided by operating activities   2,168       1,331  
           
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
Purchases of short-term investments   (12,265 )      
Maturities of short-term investments   9,333        
Payments received on notes receivable   34       45  
Proceeds from sale of assets   9       1  
Purchase of definite-lived intangible assets         (8 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (44 )     (68 )
Cash used in investing activities   (2,933 )     (30 )


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: 		         
Purchase of treasury stock   (1,205 )      
Taxes paid on issuance of restricted stock units   (182 )     (311 )
Cash used in financing activities   (1,387 )     (311 )
           
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (2,152 )     990  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   2,886       5,328  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 734     $ 6,318  

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION 		         


CASH PAID FOR: 		         
Income taxes $ 98     $ 4  
               
NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:              
Operating lease right of use assets at purchase $ 24     $  
               


RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 30, 2025   March 24, 2024   March 30, 2025   March 24, 2024
Net income $ 722     $ 654     $ 1,855     $ 1,593  
Interest income   (84 )     (45 )     (253 )     (93 )
Income taxes   228       200       541       319  
Depreciation and amortization   44       58       140       170  
EBITDA $ 910     $ 867     $ 2,283     $ 1,989  
Stock-based compensation expense   52       45       178       127  
Severance   7             12        
Franchisee default and closed store revenue   (16 )     (70 )     7       (152 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 953     $ 842     $ 2,480     $ 1,964  

