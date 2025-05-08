Submit Release
The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Here’s what to watch for on the House Floor today:
 
Codifying President Trump’s Gulf of America Executive Order

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order officially declaring the Gulf of Mexico to be renamed to the Gulf of America in recognition of this bountiful economic resource and vital American asset. 

The Gulf of America has always played an integral part in shaping the United States and global economies, even serving as a crucial avenue for early American global trade and commerce. It is home to plentiful fisheries with blue crab, shrimp, grouper, etc., supporting much of America’s commercial fishing and contributing millions to our economy. The area is also an essential oil and gas region for America’s energy safety and independence. 

The Gulf has always been and always will be a part of America, and its name should reflect that. America is the greatest country in the world, and only getting greater under President Trump – this name change acknowledges and celebrates that greatness, showing the world that we are proud to be the United States of America. 

Today, House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to codify the President’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. By making President Trump’s executive order law, House Republicans can ensure that the change is permanent so no future administration can change it back with an executive order. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legislation, H.R. 276, the Gulf of America Act of 2025, codifies President Trump’s executive order, permanently renames the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and instructs federal agencies to update their documents and maps to reflect the change. 

House Republicans will always celebrate American greatness and express our patriotism for the world to see.
 

