2025 Bexar County commercial property % increase in taxable value by value range 2025 Bexar County single family % increase by value range Bexar County houses valued above and below market value San Antonio Metro Single Family Value Appreciation vs Bexar Assessment Increase %

O'Connor discusses how commercial property owners in Bexar County face high taxes for 2025 reappraisals.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Bexar Appraisal District has released proposed noticed values for property tax assessments in 2025. During Bexar County’s 2025 property tax reassessment, around 40% of homes were assessed above their market value, while the remaining 60% were valued at or below market rates. The narrow margin between these groups may raise concerns for some homeowners. On average, residential properties saw a minimal increase of 2.2%, whereas commercial properties experienced a more significant jump of approximately 7.5%. These adjustments account for both existing developments and newly constructed properties.Bexar County Home Tax Assessments Increase Minimally by 2.2%Analysis of property tax assessments by value range in Bexar County demonstrates an upward trend, indicating that the value of homes increases as the value range increases. The value assessment for homes valued at $250k or less increased by 0.6% and homes valued between $750k to $1 million increased by 3.7%. The highest increase was seen in homes valued at $1.5 million and above by 11.1%, reaching a 2025 notice market value of $5.9 billion.In Bexar County, property values per square foot tended to rise alongside home size, with the largest homes seeing the most notable appreciation. The data reveals a clear pattern: the higher a home’s overall value, the more substantial its assessment increase. Homes measuring between 2,000 and 3,999 square feet experienced a 2.4% uptick, while those over 8,000 square feet jumped by 12.2%. Overall, the county’s total market value grew from $181 billion in 2024 to $185 billion in 2025.According to Bexar CAD, there is no clear trend between the construction date and value increases. The lowest value increase was seen in homes built before 1960 with 0.3%. Not too far ahead are homes built between 1981 to 2000 with 0.5%. The high value increase was seen in homes constructed in 2021 and later with 26.8%, rising from $13 billion to $17 billion in the past year. Interestingly, two categories of value increase by year built had declines. The category of year built from 1961 to 1980 declined by 0.4% and 2001 to 2020 declined by 0.1%.Narrow Margin Between Houses Overvalued and Valued Below MarketIn 2025, Bexar County Appraisal District (CAD) assessed approximately 40% of homes at values higher than their actual market prices, based on a comparison with 2024 sales data. Meanwhile, around 60% of properties were valued at or below market rate. This close split indicates a tightening gap between overvalued and undervalued assessments—an unsettling trend for homeowners already burdened by high property taxes.Assessment for Commercial Property in Travis County Saw the Highest Increases in 2025An analysis of commercial property tax assessments in Bexar County by value range shows a consistent correlation in that all categories of value ranges saw high increases. The lowest increase of 6.7% was displayed in commercial properties valued at $5 million or more. Th highest increase was seen in properties valued between $1 million to $5 million with 10.6%. The market value in the past year had grown from $53 billion to $57 billion.For the 2025 tax year, Bexar County Appraisal District significantly increased market valuations for most commercial property types. The sharpest hikes were seen in retail properties (up 15.2%) and warehouses (up 14.5%), followed closely by land (up 14.0%). In contrast, apartment properties saw a relatively modest increase of just 3.8%.Commercial property assessments for 2025 by the Bexar CAD increased across all construction years, particularly those that are newer build. Properties built in 2021 or later experienced the largest growth, with a 56.1% increase and a total 2025 market value of $3.8 billion. Although properties built between 1981 to 2000 saw the smallest growth at 2.4%, its market value is notably $12.8 billion for 2025.Appraised Property Values for Bexar CAD Misaligned with Market RealityBexar CAD’s 2025 commercial property tax reassessment stands in sharp contrast to findings from Green Street Real Estate Advisors, a Wall Street firm that reports a 21% drop in commercial property values since their 2022 peak. In opposition, Bexar CAD asserts those same values have risen by over 7.5% in just the past year.Apartment Buildings Saw A Small Increase in Value by 3.8%The graph illustrates a varied relationship between the construction year of apartments and the percentage change in property tax assessments for Bexar County in 2025. Some categories saw high increases while others saw very minimal growth or a decline. Apartments constructed in 2021 or later experienced the highest increase at 61.2%. In contrast, those built before 1960 saw a 0.8% rise. Some apartments experienced a decline, such as those built between 1961 to 1980 declined by 1.0%.Overall, apartment owners in Bexar County may not have faced a high property tax increase in 2025 but when broken down into two different sub-types, some owners faced a high increase. Owners of apartment gardens saw an increase of 8.9%, growing from $4.7 billion to 5.1 billion in the past year.Newer Office Building in Bexar County Increased in the Most in ValueAccording to Bexar CAD, property tax assessments for office buildings in 2025 have increased across all construction years, particularly newer buildings. The highest increase was seen in apartments built in 2021 and later with a 31.8% rise. The lowest increase was seen in apartments built between 1981 to 2000 with only 0.6%.Property tax assessments for both medical and general office buildings in Bexar County increased in 2025 by an average of 5.9%. Medical office buildings experienced the largest growth with 15.3%, while general office buildings rose by 2.5%.Bexar CAD Reports Retail Properties Increased by 15.2Property tax assessments for retail buildings in Bexar County rose across the board, regardless of the year built. Retail properties constructed in 2021 and later increased greatly by 49.8%, while those built with no year built saw a small increase of 3.7%.Property tax assessments increased across all retail property sub-types in Bexar County for 2025. Single tenant buildings saw the smallest rise at 8.4%, while shopping centers increased the most by 52.5%. The market value from 2024 to 2025 grew from $7.9 billion to $9.1 billion.Bexar CAD Warehouse Property Increased by 14.5% in AssessmentsAll warehouse building owners in Bexar County saw property tax increases, except for one category. Warehouses built in 2021 or later faced the highest increase of 77.8%, while those built between 2001 and 2020 saw a small increase of 8.6%. The warehouse category built before 1960 was the only one to decline by 10.2%Bexar CAD reported the market values of three categories of warehouse properties: mini , hybrid mini-warehouse, and high rise mini-warehouses. High rise mini-warehouses increased the greatest out of the three by 16.1% and mini warehouse increased the least by 10.5%. The total market value grew from $1.7 billion in 2024 to $2 billion in 2025.The Bexar CAD increased significantly by 10.5%, while the San Antonio Metro home prices have declined by 2.2% since January 2024.Summary for Bexar CAD 2025 Property Tax RevaluationIn 2025, property owners in Bexar County are seeing increases in their property tax assessments, especially for commercial properties. While residential property values rose slightly by 2.2% based on value range, square footage, and year built, commercial assessments grew greatly by an average of 7.5% across the same categories. Despite some relief for homeowners from previously high valuations, approximately 40% of residential properties remain overvalued. The gap between houses that are being overvalued and valued at or below the market is growing thinner, causing concern for homeowners in Bexar County.Appeal Your Property Values Each and Every YearProperty owners in Texas—including those in Bexar County—have the legal right to challenge their property tax assessments. Whether the property is residential or commercial, the appeals process provides an opportunity to present evidence that the assessed value is too high. Filing an appeal independently or partnering with a property tax consulting firm often results in a reduced assessment. For nearly 50 years, O’Connor has helped property owners minimize their tax burdens through strategic, cost-effective solutions.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.