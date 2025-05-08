Nowvertical Named Google Cloud Premier Partner in the UK, Highlighting Momentum Of Global Integration Strategy

TORONTO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NowVertical" or the "Company"), a leading data and AI solutions provider, today announced it’s UK operations have been recognised as a Google Cloud Premier Partner — the highest designation within the Google Cloud Partner Advantage programme.

This achievement follows NowVertical’s recent 2025 Google Cloud Data Analytics Partner of the Year award for Latin America, where the company has held the Premier Partner Designation since January 16 2025 after building the Google Cloud Partner relationship over the 4 years prior.

The rapid pace of achieving Premier Partner in the UK marks another major milestone in the Company’s global integration strategy. This accelerated accreditation has only been possible through elevating delivery standards, unifying capabilities, and expanding partner engagement with the hyperscalers, such as Google, across regions.

“Achieving Premier Partner status in the UK is a direct result of our integrated operating model, through leveraging the Google relationship across the group we have expedited the process. We achieved Premier Partner status within 6 months through leveraging the 4 years of partnership relations and capability building in Latin America,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical. “Being a Premier Partner enables us to scale faster with Google Cloud and help clients modernise data ecosystems with greater precision, speed, and AI readiness.”

NowVertical’s focused integration approach continues to strengthen relationships with major cloud providers, positioning the Company at the centre of a rapidly growing demand for enterprise data transformation, sector-specific AI deployments, and cloud-native analytics platforms.

As hyperscalers deepen investment in co-delivery with specialist partners, NowVertical’s unified global model, deep technical capability, and strategic business outcome driven focus make it an increasingly valuable collaborator in unlocking enterprise cloud opportunity at scale.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

