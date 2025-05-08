Conduit Pharmaceuticals Files Composition of Matter Patent for AZD5904 Creating Robust IP Foundation for Pipeline Asset

New patent filing secures composition of matter protection for AZD5904, a potent myeloperoxidase inhibitor in Conduit’s pipeline, unlocking up to 20 years of new IP runway and enabling enhanced formulation strategies to target a broad range of diseases.



NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) ("Conduit Pharmaceuticals", "Conduit" or the “Company”) today announces the filing of a new composition of matter patent covering a novel solid form of AZD5904, a clinical-stage myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibitor in the Company’s pipeline.

This novel solid form offers significantly enhanced solubility relative to previously studied forms of AZD5904. This improved solubility enables new formulations that were previously not feasible, better aligning the compound’s pharmacokinetics with targeted disease biology and patient needs. The filing represents a significant development for AZD5904, which previously had limited intellectual property coverage restricted to its use in idiopathic male infertility. This composition of matter patent now positions Conduit to potentially secure a new intellectual property runway for the asset of up to 20 years, enabling a renewed strategic focus on broader clinical development opportunities.

AZD5904, a highly potent and selective MPO inhibitor, was originally developed by AstraZeneca for multiple sclerosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In five Phase 1 clinical studies, the compound demonstrated robust target engagement with no major safety or tolerability concerns. Myeloperoxidase is a key oxidative enzyme implicated in a range of inflammatory and oxidative stress-related conditions. In preclinical human models of idiopathic male infertility (IMI), AZD5904 demonstrated significant positive effects on sperm function, with improvements in both motility and penetration. Globally, 15% of couples are infertile, with male infertility contributing to 50% of cases. With a current lack of effective treatments available, AZD5904 could enable a new therapeutic option for this recognized medical unmet need.

“This new patent application represents a meaningful advance in the life cycle of AZD5904, with composition of matter protection now in place, we have the ability to fully unlock the therapeutic and commercial potential of this compound, including through novel formulation strategies that better suit the underlying disease mechanisms,” said Dr. Andrew Regan, Chief Executive Officer of Conduit Pharmaceuticals.

Conduit expects the improved solid form of AZD5904 to play a central role in its clinical development strategy, not only in male infertility, but in additional indications where oxidative stress and MPO-driven inflammation contribute to disease pathology.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit is a dynamic, multi-asset clinical stage, life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development. Conduit both acquires and funds the development of Phase 2-ready assets, building an integrated and advanced platform-driven approach powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and cybernetics, and seeking an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Led by a highly experienced team of pharmaceutical executives including Dr. Andrew Regan and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, this novel approach is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model of taking assets through regulatory approval.

