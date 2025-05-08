Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,165 in the last 365 days.

Live Ventures Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) (“Live Ventures” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2025 ended March 31, 2025. 

Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Key Highlights:

  • Revenue was $107.0 million, compared to $118.6 million in the prior year period
  • Operating income increased $2.9 million to $2.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.8 million in the prior year period
  • Successfully negotiated a $19 million reduction on the balance owed under the Flooring Liquidators, Inc. (“Flooring Liquidators”) seller note, which, when including the cancellation of accrued interest and other items, resulted in a $22.8 million net gain for Live Ventures
  • Income before provision for income taxes was $21.1 million, compared to the prior year period loss before benefit from income taxes of $4.5 million. Income before provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2025 includes the $22.8 million gain as described above
  • Adjusted EBITDA¹ increased $2.0 million to $6.4 million, compared to $4.5 million in the prior year period
  • Repurchased 31,323 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $8.28 per share
  • Total assets of $393.6 million and stockholders’ equity of $88.9 million as of March 31, 2025
  • Approximately $26.6 million of cash and availability under the Company’s credit facilities as of March 31, 2025

“Continuing the trend from the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, our Retail-Entertainment and Steel Manufacturing segments delivered improved operating performance in the second quarter, with higher operating income and operating margin compared to the same period last year. At the same time, ongoing softness in the new home construction and home refurbishment markets continued to pressure our Retail-Flooring and Flooring Manufacturing segments, where reduced consumer demand impacted performance,” commented David Verret, Chief Financial Officer of Live Ventures.

“We are pleased with the operational improvements in our Retail-Entertainment and Steel Manufacturing segments during the first half of the year,” stated Jon Isaac, President and Chief Executive Officer of Live Ventures. “In response to our flooring businesses' industry-specific challenges, we are implementing measures to enhance efficiency. In the second quarter, we initiated large cost-reduction initiatives in the Retail-Flooring segment, which have already resulted in significant savings. We remain focused on operational excellence and are confident in the long-term fundamentals of our businesses.”

 
Second Quarter FY 2025 Financial Summary (in thousands except per share amounts)
  For the three months ended March 31,
    2025     2024     % Change
Revenue $ 107,013   $ 118,626     -9.8 %
Operating income (loss) $ 2,092   $ (838 )   N/A
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ 21,103   $ (4,498 )   N/A
Net income (loss) $ 15,866   $ (3,281 )   N/A
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 5.05   $ (1.04 )   N/A
Adjusted EBITDA¹ $ 6,446   $ 4,457     44.6 %
                   

Revenue decreased approximately $11.6 million, or 9.8%, to approximately $107.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to revenue of approximately $118.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease is attributable to the Retail-Flooring, Flooring Manufacturing, and Steel Manufacturing segments, which decreased by approximately $13.2 million in the aggregate.

Operating income increased approximately $2.9 million, to approximately $2.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with an operating loss of approximately $0.8 million in the prior year period. Operating income increased primarily due to lower general and administrative expenses and sales and marketing expenses resulting from cost reduction initiatives at the Retail-Flooring segment and lower general and administrative expenses in the Corporate and Other segment.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, income before provision for income taxes was $21.1 million, compared to the prior year period loss before benefit from income taxes of $4.5 million. The increase in income before provision for income taxes is primarily attributable to a $22.8 million gain on a modification of the Flooring Liquidators seller note.

Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $6.4 million, an increase of approximately $2.0 million, or 44.6%, compared to the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased primarily due to lower operating expenses at the Retail-Flooring segment resulting from cost reduction initiatives.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total cash availability of $26.6 million, consisting of cash on hand of $6.9 million and availability under its various lines of credit of $19.7 million.

Second Quarter FY 2025 Segment Results (in thousands)

  For the three months ended March 31,
    2025       2024     % Change
Revenue          
Retail - Entertainment $ 18,467     $ 16,842     9.6 %
Retail - Flooring   27,399       32,032     -14.5 %
Flooring Manufacturing   29,820       34,180     -12.8 %
Steel Manufacturing   31,321       35,488     -11.7 %
Corporate & Other   6       84     -92.9 %
Total Revenue $ 107,013     $ 118,626     -9.8 %
           
  For the three months ended March 31,
    2025       2024     % Change
Operating Income (loss)          
Retail - Entertainment $ 2,498     $ 1,784     40.0 %
Retail - Flooring   (2,741 )     (3,023 )   9.3 %
Flooring Manufacturing   1,483       1,978     -25.0 %
Steel Manufacturing   2,196       872     151.8 %
Corporate & Other   (1,344 )     (2,449 )   45.2 %
Total Operating Income $ 2,092     $ (838 )   N/A
           
  For the three months ended March 31,
    2025       2024     % Change
Adjusted EBITDA¹          
Retail - Entertainment $ 2,755     $ 2,153     28.0 %
Retail - Flooring   (1,778 )     (1,849 )   3.8 %
Flooring Manufacturing   2,272       2,897     -21.6 %
Steel Manufacturing   3,742       2,331     60.5 %
Corporate & Other   (545 )     (1,075 )   49.3 %
Total Adjusted EBITDA¹ $ 6,446     $ 4,457     44.6 %
           
Adjusted EBITDA¹ as a percentage of revenue          
Retail - Entertainment   14.9 %     12.8 %    
Retail - Flooring   -6.5 %     -5.8 %    
Flooring Manufacturing   7.6 %     8.5 %    
Steel Manufacturing   11.9 %     6.6 %    
Corporate & Other N/A   N/A    
Total Adjusted EBITDA¹   6.0 %     3.8 %    
as a percentage of revenue          
           

Retail – Entertainment

The Retail-Entertainment segment revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $18.5 million, an increase of approximately $1.6 million, or 9.6%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $16.8 million. Revenue increased primarily due to changes in product mix toward new products, which generally have higher selling prices. Gross margin increased to 59.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 58.4% for the prior year period. The change in product mix contributed to the increase in gross margin. Operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $2.5 million, compared to operating income of approximately $1.8 million for the prior year period.

Retail – Flooring

The Retail-Flooring segment revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $27.4 million, a decrease of approximately $4.6 million, or 14.5%, compared to the prior year period revenue of approximately $32.0 million. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to the disposition of certain Johnson Floor & Home Carpet One stores in May 2024. Gross margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 34.4%, compared to 36.5% for the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by a change in product mix. Operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $2.7 million, compared to an operating loss of approximately $3.0 million for the prior year period.

Flooring Manufacturing

The Flooring Manufacturing segment revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $29.8 million, a decrease of approximately $4.4 million, or 12.8%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $34.2 million. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to reduced consumer demand, as a result of the ongoing weakness in the housing market and uncertainty about the current economic outlook. Gross margin was 27.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 25.6% for the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to changes in product mix. Operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $1.5 million, compared to approximately $2.0 million in the prior year period.

Steel Manufacturing

The Steel Manufacturing segment revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $31.3 million, a decrease of approximately $4.2 million, or 11.7%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $35.5 million. The decline was primarily driven by lower sales volumes at certain business units, partially offset by incremental revenue of $3.8 million at Central Steel Fabricators, LLC (“Central Steel”), which was acquired in May 2024. Gross margin was 21.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 14.3% for the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to strategic price increases as well as the acquisition of Central Steel. Operating income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $2.2 million, compared to approximately $0.9 million in the prior year period.

Corporate and Other

The Corporate and Other segment operating loss was approximately $1.3 million and $2.4 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Six Months FY 2025 Financial Summary (in thousands except per share amounts)
  For the six months ended March 31,
    2025     2024     % Change
Revenue $ 218,521   $ 236,219     -7.5 %
Operating income $ 2,854   $ 2,703     5.6 %
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ 21,676   $ (5,404 )   N/A
Net income (loss) $ 16,358   $ (3,963 )   N/A
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 5.20   $ (1.25 )   N/A
Adjusted EBITDA¹ $ 12,191   $ 13,153     -7.3 %
                   

Revenue decreased approximately $17.7 million, or 7.5%, to approximately $218.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to revenue of approximately $236.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease is attributable to the Flooring Manufacturing, Retail-Flooring, and Steel Manufacturing segments, which decreased by approximately $20.0 million in the aggregate.

Operating income increased approximately 5.6% to approximately $2.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared with operating income of approximately $2.7 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income is primarily attributable to lower sales and marketing expenses in the Retail-Flooring segment and lower general and administrative expenses in the Corporate and Other segment.

For the six months ended March 31, 2025, income before provision for income taxes was approximately $21.7 million, compared with a loss before benefit from income taxes of approximately $5.4 million. The increase in income before provision for income taxes is primarily attributable to the $22.8 million gain on the modification of the Flooring Liquidators seller note and the $2.8 million gain on the settlement of the earnout liability related to the Precision Metal Works, Inc. (“PMW”) acquisition and a $0.7 million gain on the settlement of the PMW seller notes, both in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $12.2 million, a decrease of approximately $1.0 million, or 7.3%, compared to the prior year period Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to a decrease in gross profit.

Six Months FY 2025 Segment Results (in thousands)

  For the six months ended March 31,
    2025       2024     % Change
Revenue          
Retail - Entertainment $ 39,740     $ 37,428     6.2 %
Retail - Flooring   59,146       66,351     -10.9 %
Flooring Manufacturing   55,815       63,425     -12.0 %
Steel Manufacturing   63,757       68,841     -7.4 %
Corporate & Other   63       174     -63.8 %
Total Revenue $ 218,521     $ 236,219     -7.5 %
           
  For the six months ended March 31,
    2025       2024     % Change
Operating Income (loss)          
Retail - Entertainment $ 5,905     $ 4,973     18.7 %
Retail - Flooring   (4,914 )     (2,935 )   -67.4 %
Flooring Manufacturing   1,401       2,923     -52.1 %
Steel Manufacturing   3,362       1,855     81.2 %
Corporate & Other   (2,900 )     (4,113 )   29.5 %
Total Operating Income $ 2,854     $ 2,703     5.6 %
           
  For the six months ended March 31,
    2025       2024     % Change
Adjusted EBITDA¹          
Retail - Entertainment $ 6,565     $ 5,867     11.9 %
Retail - Flooring   (2,749 )     (546 )   N/A
Flooring Manufacturing   3,023       4,774     -36.7 %
Steel Manufacturing   6,543       5,133     27.5 %
Corporate & Other   (1,191 )     (2,075 )   42.6 %
Total Adjusted EBITDA¹ $ 12,191     $ 13,153     -7.3 %
           
Adjusted EBITDA¹ as a percentage of revenue          
Retail - Entertainment   16.5 %     15.7 %    
Retail - Flooring   -4.6 %     -0.8 %    
Flooring Manufacturing   5.4 %     7.5 %    
Steel Manufacturing   10.3 %     7.5 %    
Corporate & Other N/A   N/A    
Total Adjusted EBITDA¹   5.6 %     5.6 %    
as a percentage of revenue          
           

Retail – Entertainment

The Retail-Entertainment segment revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $39.7 million, an increase of approximately $2.3 million, or 6.2%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $37.4 million. Revenue increased primarily due to changes in product mix toward new products, which generally have higher selling prices. Gross margin increased to 57.8% for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 57.1% for the prior year period. The change in product mix contributed to the increase in gross margin. Operating income for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $5.9 million, compared to operating income of approximately $5.0 million for the prior year period.

Retail – Flooring

The Retail-Flooring segment revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $59.1 million, a decrease of approximately $7.2 million, or 10.9%, compared to the prior year period revenue of approximately $66.4 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to the disposition of certain Johnson Floor & Home Carpet One stores in May 2024. Gross margin for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was 35.9%, compared to 37.3% for the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by a change in product mix. Operating loss for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $4.9 million, compared to an operating loss of approximately $2.9 million for the prior year period. The increase in operating loss was primarily due to the decrease in revenues and gross margin, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives implemented during the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Flooring Manufacturing

The Flooring Manufacturing segment revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $55.8 million, a decrease of approximately $7.6 million, or 12.0%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $63.4 million. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to reduced consumer demand as a result of the ongoing weakness in the housing market and uncertainty about the current economic outlook. Gross margin was 24.6% for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 23.9% for the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to changes in product mix. Operating income for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $1.4 million, compared to operating income of approximately $2.9 million for the prior year period.

Steel Manufacturing

The Steel Manufacturing segment revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $63.8 million, a decrease of approximately $5.0 million or 7.4%, compared to prior year period revenue of approximately $68.8 million. The decline was primarily driven by lower sales volumes at certain business units partially offset by incremental revenue of $6.9 million at Central Steel, which was acquired in May 2024. Gross margin was 19.7% for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 15.0% for the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to strategic price increases, as well as the acquisition of Central Steel. Operating income for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $3.4 million, compared to operating income of approximately $1.9 million in the prior year period.

Corporate and Other

The Corporate and Other segment operating loss was approximately $2.9 million and $4.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA

We evaluate the performance of our operations based on financial measures, such as “Adjusted EBITDA,” which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and other non-cash or nonrecurring charges. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the operational strength and performance of the business, including the business’s ability to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and to service its debt. Additionally, this measure is used by management to evaluate operating results and perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also a measure that is customarily used by financial analysts to evaluate a company’s financial performance, subject to certain adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations, as defined by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss, and is indicative neither of our results of operations, nor of cash flow available to fund our cash needs. It is, however, a measurement that the Company believes is useful to investors in analyzing its operating performance. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow provided by operating activities, and other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. As companies often define non-GAAP financial measures differently, Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by Live Ventures Incorporated, should not be compared to any similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The use of the word “Company” refers to Live Ventures and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest “forward-looking” information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Live Ventures may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Additionally, new risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, or to assess the impact such risk factors might have on our business. Live Ventures undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Live Ventures Incorporated

Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector-agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011, Jon Isaac, Chief Executive Officer and strategic investor, joined the Company's Board of Directors and later refocused it into a diversified holding company. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, and entertainment industries.

Contact:
Live Ventures Incorporated
Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations
725.500.5597
gpowell@liveventures.com
www.liveventures.com

Source: Live Ventures Incorporated

 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  March 31, 2025   September 30, 2024
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash $ 6,931     $ 4,601  
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.1 million at March 31, 2025 and $1.5 million at September 30, 2024   41,205       46,861  
Inventories, net   122,304       126,350  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,754       4,123  
Total current assets   174,194       181,935  
Property and equipment, net   80,540       82,869  
Right of use asset - operating leases   53,547       55,701  
Deposits and other assets   1,557       787  
Intangible assets, net   22,591       25,103  
Goodwill   61,152       61,152  
Total assets $ 393,581     $ 407,547  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 28,368     $ 31,002  
Accrued liabilities   31,164       31,740  
Income taxes payable   211       948  
Current portion of lease obligations - operating leases   13,203       12,885  
Current portion of lease obligations - finance leases   553       368  
Current portion of long-term debt   41,423       43,816  
Current portion of notes payable related parties   10,070       6,400  
Current portion of seller notes - related parties         2,500  
Total current liabilities   124,992       129,659  
Long-term debt, net of current portion   53,687       54,994  
Lease obligation long term - operating leases   44,942       50,111  
Lease obligation long term - finance leases   42,236       41,677  
Notes payable related parties, net of current portion   6,894       4,934  
Seller notes - related parties   18,143       40,361  
Deferred tax liability   10,607       6,267  
Other non-current obligations   3,149       6,655  
Total liabilities   304,650       334,658  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders' equity:      
Series E convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 47,840 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, with a liquidation preference of $0.30 per share outstanding          
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 3,084,351 and 3,131,360 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively   2       2  
Paid in capital   69,792       69,692  
Treasury stock common 741,696 and 694,687 shares as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively   (9,488 )     (9,072 )
Treasury stock Series E preferred 80,000 shares as of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024   (7 )     (7 )
Retained earnings   28,632       12,274  
Total stockholders' equity   88,931       72,889  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 393,581     $ 407,547  
               


 
LIVE VENTURES, INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share)
 
  For the Three Months Ended March 31,   For the Six Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
Revenue $ 107,013     $ 118,626     $ 218,521     $ 236,219  
Cost of revenue   71,865       83,159       148,011       164,425  
Gross profit   35,148       35,467       70,510       71,794  
               
Operating expenses:              
General and administrative expenses   28,321       29,824       58,392       57,503  
Sales and marketing expenses   4,735       6,481       9,264       11,588  
Total operating expenses   33,056       36,305       67,656       69,091  
Operating income (loss)   2,092       (838 )     2,854       2,703  
Other expense:              
Interest expense, net   (3,933 )     (4,167 )     (8,095 )     (8,330 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt               713        
Gain on settlement of earnout liability               2,840        
Gain on modification of seller note   22,784             22,784        
Other income   160       507       580       223  
Total other income (expense), net   19,011       (3,660 )     18,822       (8,107 )
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   21,103       (4,498 )     21,676       (5,404 )
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   5,237       (1,217 )     5,318       (1,441 )
Net income (loss) $ 15,866     $ (3,281 )   $ 16,358     $ (3,963 )
               
Income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 5.10     $ (1.04 )   $ 5.25     $ (1.25 )
Diluted $ 5.05     $ (1.04 )   $ 5.20     $ (1.25 )
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   3,109,362       3,154,771       3,113,864       3,159,180  
Diluted   3,138,717       3,154,771       3,143,219       3,159,180  
                               


 
LIVE VENTURES INCORPORATED
NON-GAAP MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
Adjusted EBITDA

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to total Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
 
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024   March 31, 2025   March 31, 2024
Net income (loss) $ 15,866     $ (3,281 )   $ 16,358     $ (3,963 )
Depreciation and amortization   4,401       4,188       8,816       8,483  
Stock-based compensation   49       50       100       100  
Interest expense, net   3,933       4,167       8,095       8,330  
Income tax expense (benefit)   5,237       (1,217 )     5,318       (1,441 )
Gain on extinguishment of debt               (713 )      
Gain on modification of seller note   (22,784 )           (22,784 )      
Gain on settlement of earnout liability               (2,840 )      
Acquisition costs         468             874  
Debt acquisition costs                     183  
Other non-recurring charges   (256 )     82       (159 )     587  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,446     $ 4,457     $ 12,191     $ 13,153  
 

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures is included below.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Live Ventures Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more