The Joint Commission and Palantir Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Patient Safety and Healthcare Standards

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, and DENVER, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Commission and Palantir Technologies announced today a long-term strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing how healthcare organization and accreditation data are gathered and utilized. This will support healthcare organizations in benchmarking quality and improving outcomes. By leveraging Palantir’s cutting-edge data analytics and artificial intelligence, this collaboration will allow both The Joint Commission and healthcare organizations to increase operational efficiency in the management of quality standards for accreditation and certification, supporting hospitals and healthcare organizations in delivering the highest – and safest – level of patient care.

“Leveraging AI and advanced data analytics will help us better understand the links between the care process and measured outcomes necessary for a step change in clinical operations and performance,” says Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of The Joint Commission. “Palantir’s emerging leadership in healthcare transformation make them the ideal partner to support data-driven improvement and agile product development that reduces provider burden and enhances the quality of patient care.”

As the global leader in setting meaningful standards for healthcare quality and safety, including for over 80 percent of U.S. hospitals, The Joint Commission will collaborate with Palantir Technologies to apply their next-generation AI platform to the accreditation and certification process. This initiative will streamline these processes, resulting in improved patient outcomes, enhanced safety protocols, and an enriched experience for both healthcare providers and patients.

“The Joint Commission is committed to building the accreditation and certification process of the future, today,” says Alex Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies. “This work will improve global health outcomes by utilizing AI to drive performance improvements around the world.”

Palantir’s approach is already having a significant impact on the healthcare industry with their innovation supporting institutions including the Cleveland Clinic, Tampa General, and Nebraska Medicine, among many additional healthcare systems across the country. The integration of AI has led to reductions in patient wait times, improvements in clinical decision-making, and streamlined reimbursement processes, thus enhancing overall patient satisfaction and outcomes.

“Through our partnership with Palantir, we have seen significant improvement in care coordination, clinical outcomes and the patient experience,” says John Couris, President and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. “Given the scale and reach of The Joint Commission, I’m excited to see more of these success stories across the industry to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all.”

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

About Palantir Technologies

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

