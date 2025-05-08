Xunlei Limited Schedules 2025 Unaudited First Quarter Earnings Release on May 15, 2025

SHENZHEN, China, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XNET), a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on May 15, 2025 before market open.

The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at http://ir.xunlei.com.

Conference Call

Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on May 15, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly results and recent business developments.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participant Online Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe31316b11951413ca6026dd0a7227b38

Please register to join the conference using the link provided above and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Once registered, the participants will receive an email with personal PIN and dial-in information, and participants can choose to access either via Dial-In or Call Me. A kindly reminder that "Call Me" does not work for China number.

The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at http://ir.xunlei.com. Following the earnings conference call, an archive of the call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vrett8r2

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is a leading technology company providing distributed cloud services in China. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

