Aemetis Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

California Ethanol passes $2 billion cumulative revenue milestone.

Aemetis Biogas increased sales by 10,100 MMBtu compared with same quarter last year

Sales of investment tax credits resulted in cash proceeds of $19.0 million during Q1 2025.

India Biodiesel received letters of intent in April for an aggregate of $31 million of biodiesel sales to OMCs for delivery in May, June and July of 2025.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity products that replace petroleum products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

“Revenues during the first quarter of 2025 of $42.9 million reflect continued and strong execution by our California Ethanol and Dairy Renewable Natural Gas segments. After a pause in production and supply under the OMC contracts, our India Biodiesel segment is now approved to return to regular production levels,” said Todd Waltz, Chief Financial Officer of Aemetis. “We look forward to substantial additional revenues when we receive the LCFS provisional pathway approvals that are expected to approximately double our LCFS revenues and receive the federal Inflation Reduction Act Section 45Z production tax credits,” added Waltz.

“We are pleased with the continued growth of Aemetis Biogas production and continued progress with building a large centralized dairy digester to process waste from four dairies that is expected to be operational in the next few months,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “Our continued focus on significantly improving cash flow from our California Ethanol segment by replacing fossil natural gas with lower carbon electricity is now underway with the fabrication of the equipment for the mechanical vapor recompression project.”



Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Total revenues during the first quarter of 2025 were $42.9 million compared to $72.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. Delays with the receipt of contracts in India from the government-owned Oil Marketing Companies accounted for the decline in revenue. New OMC letters of intent for $31 million were issued in April 2025 and we started shipments in April. Our Keyes ethanol plant increased revenues by $1.7 million due principally to an increase in the average price of Ethanol from $1.79 during 2024 to $1.98 during the first quarter of 2025. Our Dairy Natural Gas segment sold 70,900 MMBtu of renewable natural gas, an increase of 10,100 MMBtu from the same quarter last year.

Gross loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $5.1 million, compared to a $0.6 million loss during the first quarter of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.6 million to $10.5 million during the first quarter of 2025 compared to $8.9 million during the same period in 2024, driven primarily from legal and other transaction costs associated with receiving $18 million of cash proceeds from tax credit sales during the first quarter.

Operating loss was $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating loss of $9.5 million for the same period in 2024.

Interest expense, excluding accretion of Series A preferred units in the Aemetis Biogas LLC subsidiary, increased to $13.7 million during the first quarter of 2025 compared to $10.5 million during the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, Aemetis Biogas recognized $2.3 million of accretion of Series A preferred units during the first quarter of 2025 compared to $3.3 million during the first quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense included a benefit from the sale of $7.0 million of Investment Tax Credits during the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss was $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net loss of $24.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Cash at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $500 thousand compared to $900 thousand at the close of the fourth quarter of 2024. We recorded investments in capital projects related to the reduction of the carbon intensity of Aemetis ethanol and construction of dairy digesters of $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, payments of $15.4 million were applied to the repayment of debt during the first quarter.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuel company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel fuel biorefinery in California, renewable hydrogen, and hydroelectric power to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

(Tables follow)

AEMETIS, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 42,886 $ 72,634 Cost of goods sold 47,966 73,246 Gross loss (5,080 ) (612 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,475 8,850 Operating loss (15,555 ) (9,462 ) Other expense (income): Interest expense Interest rate expense 11,018 9,092 Debt related fees and amortization expense 2,675 1,421 Accretion and other expenses of Series A preferred units 2,279 3,311 Other (income) expense (215 ) 67 Loss before income taxes (31,312 ) (23,353 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (6,783 ) 878 Net loss $ (24,529 ) $ (24,231 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.47 ) $ (0.58 ) Diluted $ (0.47 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 52,584 41,889 Diluted 52,584 41,889





AEMETIS, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 499 $ 898 Accounts receivable 1,043 1,805 Inventories 22,930 25,442 Tax credit sale receivable - 12,300 Prepaid and other current assets 4,021 4,251 Total current assets 28,493 44,696 Property, plant and equipment, net 199,435 199,392 Other assets 14,590 15,214 Total assets $ 242,518 $ 259,302 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,115 $ 33,139 Current portion of long term debt 93,669 63,745 Short term borrowings 25,878 26,789 Other current liabilities 22,939 20,295 Total current liabilities 174,601 143,968 Total long term liabilities 348,612 379,262 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 54 51 Additional paid-in capital 313,075 305,329 Accumulated deficit (587,471 ) (562,942 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,353 ) (6,366 ) Total stockholders' deficit (280,695 ) (263,928 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 242,518 $ 259,302





AEMETIS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME/(LOSS) (unaudited, in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, EBITDA Calculation 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (24,529 ) $ (24,231 ) Adjustments Interest and amortization expense 13,705 10,525 Depreciation expense 2,357 1,798 Accretion of Series A preferred units 2,279 3,311 Share-based compensation 2,308 2,969 Income tax expense (benefit) (6,783 ) 878 Total adjustments 13,866 19,481 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,663 ) $ (4,750 )





AEMETIS, INC. PRODUCTION AND PRICE PERFORMANCE

(unaudited)

Three Months ended March 31, 2025 2024 California Ethanol Ethanol Gallons sold (in millions) 14.1 14.1 Average sales price/gallon $ 1.98 $ 1.79 Percent of nameplate capacity 103 % 103 % WDG Tons sold (in thousands) 93 94 Average sales price/ton $ 86 $ 98 Delivered Cost of Corn Bushels ground (in millions) 4.8 4.9 Average delivered cost / bushel $ 6.63 $ 6.33 California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Renewable Natural Gas MMBtu sold (in thousands) 70.9 60.8 Average price per MMBtu $ 3.65 $ 4.02 MMBtu stored as inventory 33.1 46.8 RINs RINs sold (in thousands) 388.2 766.4 Average price per RIN $ 2.64 $ 3.08 LCFS LCFS credits sold (in thousands) 16.0 18.0 Average price per LCFS credit $ 72.50 $ 66.00 India Biodiesel Biodiesel Metric tons sold (in thousands) 0 27.5 Average Sales Price/Metric ton $ - $ 1,127 Percent of Nameplate Capacity 0 % 73.4 % Refined Glycerin Metric tons sold (in thousands) 0.0 2.4 Average Sales Price/Metric ton $ - $ 551

