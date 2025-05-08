BitFuFu Announces April 2025 Bitcoin Mining and Operation Updates

Total hashrate under management reached 28.3 EH/s as of April 30, 2025, a 37.4% month-over-month increase.

Total power capacity under management rose to 566 MW across five continents as of April 30, 2025, an 18.4% month-over-month increase.

Bitcoin holdings increased to 1,908 BTC as of April 30, 2025.



SINGAPORE, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced its unaudited production and mining operation updates for April 2025.

“April marked another strong month of operational progress for BitFuFu,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu. “We saw meaningful growth in our managed hashrate and expanded our power capacity while continuing to increase our Bitcoin holdings. We’re looking forward to engaging with the broader Bitcoin and investor community later this month at Bitcoin 2025.”

April 2025 Highlights (as of April 30, 2025)

Bitcoin Holdings and Production

Bitcoin Held: 1,908 BTC 1 , an increase of 61 BTC from March 31, 2025, attributed to self-mining operations and net Bitcoin inflow from customer payments.

1,908 BTC , an increase of 61 BTC from March 31, 2025, attributed to self-mining operations and net Bitcoin inflow from customer payments. Bitcoin Production: 209 BTC in April 2025, including 173 BTC from cloud mining and 36 BTC from self-mining.

Hashrate Overview

Total Hashrate Under Management: 28.3 EH/s, a 37.4% month-over-month increase, driven by expanded supplier partnerships and increased hash power procurement. Self-Owned Hashrate: 4.2 EH/s. Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers: 24.1 EH/s.



28.3 EH/s, a 37.4% month-over-month increase, driven by expanded supplier partnerships and increased hash power procurement.

Power and Infrastructure

Total Power Capacity Under Management: 566 MW across five continents, an 18.4% month-over-month increase.



Mining Services

Cloud Mining Users: 612,280 registered users as of April 30, 2025.

612,280 registered users as of April 30, 2025. Other Mining Services: BitFuFuPool connected 10.9 EH/s of hashrate to the network. BitFuFuOS optimized 9.7 EH/s of hashrate and added software support for Antminer’s S21+, S21 Hydro, and L9 models.



Upcoming Conferences & Events:

May 27–29, 2025: BitFuFu will sponsor and present at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas. The Company will be on-site at Booth #711.

May 29, 2025: The Company will present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Virtual Conference.



About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling data center infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Forward-Looking Statements

1 Includes 803 BTC pledged for loans and miner procurement payables and excludes BTC produced by cloud mining customers

