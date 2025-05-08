Scality named a 2025 Stevie Award winner

ARTESCA 3.0 earns Gold in the Cloud Storage & Backup Solution category

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, announced today that its ARTESCA 3.0 solution earned a Gold Stevie® Award in the Cloud Storage & Backup Solution category, the highest award level, as part of The 23rd Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards — a.k.a. “The Stevies” — is a premier business awards program in the US. All organizations operating in the country are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.

Launched nearly a year ago , ARTESCA 3.0 introduced groundbreaking CORE5 API-to-Architecture cyber resilience. CORE5 is a reference to the five levels of ransomware protection: 1) API, 2) data, 3) storage, 4) geography, and 5) architecture. ARTESCA 3.0 is the first object storage solution of any kind to offer such a comprehensive level of protection.

Since then, the company has released an all-flash version of the ARTESCA hardware appliance and a pay-as-you-go service offering for Veeam cloud service providers. Last week, Scality unveiled another industry first: the ARTESCA+ Veeam unified software appliance , which combines Veeam Backup & Replication™ software with ARTESCA object storage software in a single, streamlined software appliance.

With a variety of deployment models, ARTESCA provides midsize enterprises and companies that lack deep technical resources enterprise-grade cyber-resilient storage without the need for deep storage or OS expertise. ARTESCA has become a critical offering — and a cash cow — for channel partners, who have found that the product uniquely meets the needs of this customer segment .



“Where the industry had previously been focused on immutability, ARTESCA raised the bar significantly over the past year with its five-level end-to-end cyber resilience,” said Eric LeBlanc, GM, ARTESCA and Channel Chief, Scality. “Its fast deployment and easy maintenance has put industry-standard cybersecurity within the reach of smaller companies, which is why ARTESCA continues to garner recognition from independent third parties.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” The American Business Awards garnered more than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry across a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA . For more information about ARTESCA, visit the product line’s microsite .

