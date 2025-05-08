Infinidat Wins 2025 Global InfoSec Awards for Cyber Resilience, Cyber Storage, and Ransomware Recovery from Cyber Defense Magazine

WALTHAM, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company has won three Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, a leading information security magazine. The 2025 awards for Infinidat include “Hot Company – Cyber Resilience,” “Hot Company – Cyberstorage” and “Editor’s Choice – Ransomware Recovery.” This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 13th year of honoring InfoSec innovators around the world.

“Infinidat offers the most comprehensive cyber resilience and cyber recovery solutions for enterprise storage on the market today. This includes our all-inclusive award-winning InfiniSafe solutions for automated cyber protection, cyber detection, and all the essential cyber storage resilience and recovery capabilities,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “We’re pleased to be recognized as a ‘Hot Company’ for cyber resilience and cyber storage and to win ‘Editor’s Choice’ for ransomware recovery. Infinidat’s next-generation data protection strategy has pioneered a cyber-focused, recovery-first approach, significantly reducing the impact of cyberattacks. Infinidat injects cyber resilience and cyber recovery into the critical parts of an enterprise data infrastructure and guarantees – yes, guarantees − recovery of data within minutes.”

Cyber resilience and cyber recovery are crucial for modern enterprise data infrastructure. It is no longer a question of “if” your enterprise will suffer a cyberattack, but “when” and “how often.” Enterprise storage systems must be fortified against cyberattacks that corrupt, ensnare or steal business-critical data. Cybersecurity can no longer simply rely on securing the perimeter; it’s critical that the enterprise storage infrastructure itself is secured from within. Traditional systems have become weak points for attacks. Infinidat's cyber storage solutions are designed to provide a robust defense against cyberattacks – especially ransomware and malware – enabling swift recovery and business continuity in the wake of an incident.

As a leader in enterprise storage cyber resilient and cyber recovery solutions, Infinidat first unveiled its InfiniSafe® software-based platform three years ago with a set of cybersecurity functions. The comprehensive cyber resilience and recovery capabilities of InfiniSafe dramatically improve the ability of an enterprise to combat and protect against ever-increasing cyberattacks and data breaches by uniquely combining immutable snapshots, logical air gapping, a fenced forensic environment, the ability to seamlessly integrate with data center-wide cyber security software or an enterprise’s Security Operations Center (SOC), virtually instantaneous data recovery, and the capability of using AI and ML technology to scan storage for cyberattacks into a single, high-performance platform.

Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, said, “Infinidat embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach.”

The judges for the Global Infosec Awards are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. Cyber Defense Magazine has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies. Cyber Defense Magazine specializes in identifying best-of-breed, next-generation information security solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. It delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

