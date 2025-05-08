Beyond Green Welcomes Six New Member Properties

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Green, a global portfolio of some of planet Earth’s most sustainable accommodations, is pleased to announce the addition of six new member properties to its global portfolio between January 1 and March 31, 2025. This strategic expansion underscores the brand’s continued growth across four continents—Africa, South America, Asia, and Europe—including its inaugural property in Bhutan.

Beyond Green is dedicated to connecting travelers with properties that positively impact local nature, culture and community, requiring all members adhere to over 50 sustainability indicators aligned with global standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The global portfolio now includes almost 60 properties across 22 countries, including 20 renowned andBeyond lodges, following our partnership with this award-winning luxury experiential travel company.

“It is an honor to welcome these properties as the newest members of our global network of leaders in sustainable hospitality,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green. “Their membership creates a powerful opportunity for mutual impact – by combining their valuable perspectives as safeguards of our planet with the strength of our collective resources and community, we can work together to scale meaningful, positive change."

The most recent new member properties include:

EK HOTEL ( Bogotá, Colombia ) – Located in Bogotá’s vibrant financial district—where world-class restaurants, cultural attractions, and the city’s most exciting nightlife converge—EK HOTEL blends contemporary design with comfort and sustainability. This sophisticated urban retreat features carefully curated green spaces and locally sourced materials from Colombian artisans, fostering a serene connection to nature while celebrating the region’s rich cultural heritage and supporting the local economy. EK HOTEL is also deeply committed to social responsibility and ethical tourism throughout Colombia, actively supporting indigenous communities through Amazon reforestation projects, promoting diversity and inclusion in hospitality, and working to protect children from exploitation.



As part of Preferred Travel Group, Beyond Green’s parent company, each of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, tier status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at more than 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide.

For stays at any of the spotlighted new member hotels, travelers are invited to book via the Beyond Green I Prefer Hotel Rewards website.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of some of planet Earth’s most sustainable accommodations, representing nearly 60 hotels, resorts, and lodges across 24 countries. Dedicated to creating a more purposeful way to explore the world, Beyond Green connects conscientious travelers with properties committed to the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; the protection of natural and cultural heritage; and the enhancement of social and economic well-being in local communities. To ensure these standards are met, each member property undergoes a rigorous vetting process based on over 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group, the family-owned company that also manages Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide, Beyond Green offers a new way to experience genuine hospitality, benefiting both people and the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

ABOUT PREFERRED TRAVEL GROUP

Owned and operated by the Ueberroth Family, Preferred Travel Group is the parent company of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, and PTG Consulting, representing more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 90 countries, in addition to a global portfolio of destination marketing organizations and tourist boards. With more than 350 seasoned associates situated across 35 countries, the company connects independent hotels, hospitality companies, and destinations to key markets worldwide through strategic branding, sales, integrated marketing, revenue management, distribution services, and other consultancy services. Fueled by its brand promise, Believe in Travel, the company and its hotel and travel brands champion an unwavering belief in the transformative power of travel and its ability to enrich lives, inspire a greater respect for the planet, and expand hearts and minds to other cultures and ways of living. For more information visit PreferredTravelGroup.com.

