Transom Capital-Backed Secur-Serv Acquires Micro-Data Systems

Acquisition Fuels Growth of Managed IT Service Offerings and Expands Geographic Reach

LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secur-Serv (www.secur-serv.com), a market-leading managed services provider backed by Transom Capital Group, announced it has completed the acquisition of Micro-Data Systems (https://mdsmsp.com/), a New Jersey-based managed service provider. This transaction marks another significant milestone in the expansion of Secur-Serv’s managed IT services offerings and is the company’s third acquisition in the last 12 months.

Micro-Data Systems brings a robust portfolio of recurring services and a well aligned technology stack, ensuring seamless integration with Secur-Serv’s operations. With the recent onboarding of numerous new clients, this acquisition enhances Secur-Serv’s ability to scale and cross-sell complementary services.

“We're excited to welcome the Micro-Data Systems team to the Secur-Serv platform and drive this momentum forward,” said Steve Kim, Managing Director at Transom. “This acquisition strengthens Secur-Serv’s service offerings and reinforces our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. This transaction marks another clear step in Secur-Serv’s ongoing dedication to serving its clients and is a testament to Transom’s focus on creating value through strategic growth and operational excellence.”

"Micro-Data Systems maintains strong client relationships and a disciplined service model that aligns with Secur-Serv’s scale and technical depth,” said Cathy Pickoski, CEO of Secur-Serv. “This combined foundation enables businesses to accelerate IT operations and strengthen cybersecurity to compete in a high-risk, technology-driven environment."

"Joining forces with Secur-Serv is the natural evolution for MDS and our clients. By focusing on delivering measurable IT and service outcomes, this partnership creates new opportunities for our clients and our team, unlocking access to broader IT and cybersecurity capabilities that are critical as businesses navigate growing complexity and risk,” commented Dan Plenzo, owner of Micro-Data Systems.

About Secur-Serv

Secur-Serv (secur.serv.com) based in Omaha, NE, is a nationwide managed services provider placing security at the center of everything it does. The company provides Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Managed Device, and Managed Print services to companies of every size across the United States. With over 2,000 field service technicians, a Network Operating Center based in Omaha, and extensive service offerings, Secur-Serv is a leading MSP for all things IT.

About Transom

Transom Capital Group is an operations-focused private equity firm that invests in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process, combined with management’s industry expertise, drive improved operational efficiency, top-line growth, cultural transformation, and distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit: https://transomcap.com/.

About Micro-Data Systems

Micro-Data Systems builds, implements, monitors, and supports technology and security infrastructures that allow organizations to focus on their core operations. For 30 years, Micro-Data Systems has helped businesses keep up with the latest technology, adapt to changing conditions, and liberate management from IT challenges – all while delivering flawless support. Micro-Data Systems is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Media Contacts

Michelle Travis, for Secur-Serv

Tel: (402) 980-3137

Email: Michelle.Travis@secur-serv.com

Emily Steckhan, for Transom Capital Group

Tel: (631) 702-0111

Email: emily.steckhan@fgsglobal.com



